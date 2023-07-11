Newcastle United are looking to add quality new additions this summer ahead of their Champions League campaign next season and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Axel Disasi?

According to Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are set to compete with Manchester United for the signing of Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi.

Romano revealed on Twitter:

"Newcastle and Manchester United are both exploring Disasi deal, no bids yet. Newcastle approached player side this week, expected to make contact with Monaco.

"Ten Hag approved Disasi — talks for weeks on player side but still waiting for approach with Monaco. More to follow."

How good is Axel Disasi?

Newcastle have already confirmed the signing of Sandro Tonali this summer and are also in talks to sign another winger with a deal for Leicester City star Harvey Barnes also reportedly in the works.

Eddie Howe is clearly keen to bolster key areas of his squad to ensure they can continue to compete at the highest level and secure trophies as soon as possible, so opportunities to add talent are unlikely to be missed.

As a result, the signing of Disasi could be a great chance to add more quality into the defensive set-up and provide a position competitor for Fabian Schar next season, with the Newcastle titan now reaching the latter stages of his career at the age of 31.

The 25-year-old - who has a reported price tag of €50m (£43m) - is the perfect profile of player to fit Howe's attacking style of play as the former Bournemouth boss likes to play with two ball-playing centre-backs who are confident in progressing the ball forward.

As per FBref, Disasi ranks in the top 7% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for touches, successful take-ons, progressive passes, progressive carries, assists and non-penalty goals, proving he is one of the most prolific ball-playing prospects in Europe over the last 12 months.

When comparing the Monaco rock to Schar, Disasi outperformed his Newcastle counterpart in a number of key attributes including pass completion rate (83.3% v 77.1%), successful take-ons (72.4% v 30.8%) and aerial duels won (70.3% v 67.1%), further demonstrating his strengths in defensive traits alongside his progressive abilities.

The France international has been the recipient of high praise over his career so far, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig profiling the centre-back as "dominant" and a similar player to "Virgil van Dijk", as well as claiming:

"Disasi is one of the most underrated youngsters in Ligue 1 at the moment. A true hidden gem. We don’t talk about him enough. He would be an amazing signing for any top Premier League club. He was born to play in England."

With that being said, if the powerbrokers on Tyneside decide to make a concrete move for Disasi it could be the beginning of the end for Schar at St James' Park, but would also provide Howe with a worthy successor who could build a partnership with Sven Botman that could make Newcastle unstoppable for years to come.