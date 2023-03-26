Eddie Howe deserves a huge amount of praise for the way he has transformed Newcastle United over the past year, taking them from relegation candidates to Champions League hopefuls since arriving at St James' Park.

While the Toon were always expected to pick up after the financial boost that came with the takeover, Howe has worked unbelievably well with members of the Newcastle squad who had often underperformed under Steve Bruce.

Miguel Almiron and Joelinton are perhaps prime examples of players who have completely changed fan opinion this season. Indeed, the former has notably tossed aside criticism from Jack Grealish to register 11 goals and three assists in 2022/23, a far greater tally than that of the one goal he fired home last term.

However, another who deserves the plaudits is Fabian Schar who has been transformed compared to previous campaigns at the club.

How has Schar performed this season?

Schar would sign for Newcastle back in 2018, joining for a measly £3m from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna after the Toon activated his release clause.

The Swiss defender, who earns £40k-per-week, has been a regular at St James' Park in the five years since but at 31, we are now seeing some of his best form at the club, as he has been a crucial part of the Newcastle defence that has conceded just 19 goals in the top flight so far this campaign, the fewest of any side.

After an incredibly promising first year in the north east, which saw the centre-back notch four goals and one assist in 24 Premier League appearances, achieving a superb 7.30 rating from WhoScored, the defender's form would steadily decline over the next few years, particularly under Bruce.

There looked to be no real way back for the experienced centre-back after a woeful 2020/21 campaign, which saw him make just 18 top-flight appearances, averaging a shocking 6.39 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Before Howe's arrival, Schar was seemingly not content with life at Newcastle, and a departure was seemingly on the cards, with the Newcastle staff describing him as "disillusioned" to the former Bournemouth boss.

However, he quickly became a key player under the English manager and after playing a big part in their impressive rise up the Premier League table last season, he could find himself playing at the top level in Europe with the Toon in the 2023/24 campaign.

This season has seen the 31-year-old average a superb 7.07 rating for his Premier League performances, which sees him ranked as the fourth-best performer (of those to make at least one start) in Howe's squad so far this campaign.

He also ranks top for interceptions, clearances and aerials won in Newcastle's squad, which is an extremely impressive return and emphasises just how important he has become in that back four.

Therefore, while people will look towards the transformation of Almiron this season because of his goalscoring exploits, Schar's inspired defensive form has also been key to Newcastle's success.