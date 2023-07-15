Newcastle United will be looking for new additions who can add depth to their squad ahead of their Champions League campaign next season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Federico Chiesa?

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera (via Sport Witness), Newcastle have made a proposal for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, and it has not been dismissed.

As per the report, it is claimed that Chiesa is intrigued by a move to St James' Park this summer after turning down Aston Villa, however, despite a reported proposal there is no hint of a transfer fee or how far Newcastle are prepared to go to secure his signature this summer.

What makes Chiesa so good?

There is no doubt that Eddie Howe will be thrilled with the rapid progress and success that has been delivered by his current crop of players in the Newcastle squad, however, with a long-awaited return to Champions League football imminent it would be advantageous to bring in some more experience in European competition.

The Magpies have already confirmed the signing of Sandro Tonali to add quality depth to their midfield presence ahead of next season and now the focus looks to be on bolstering the forward line with Leicester City's Harvey Barnes also reportedly a target for the Tyneside club.

As a result, the signing of Chiesa would be a great piece of business given his clear talent and quality, as well as the advantage over Barnes in having a wealth of experience in playing on the European stage for Juventus.

Despite his injury struggles over the last 18 months, the Italian winger has been a stand-out performer in Europe for the Serie A giants with 25 appearances tallied up over the Europa and Champions League, as well as eight goals and three assists in those respective competitions.

Now Howe could benefit from adding another Italian whiz into his squad and from his midfield role, Tonali could be an incredible partner for Chiesa should his international teammate join him in the North East.

Whilst Newcastle already boasts the talents of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali is an exceptional presence in the centre of the pitch and will make a huge impact on the attacking threat next season.

As per FBref, the newly-signed Newcastle dynamo ranks in the top 10% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues over the last 12 months for assists, as well as ranking in the top 25% for progressive carries and shot-creating actions per 90 minutes played, demonstrating that he is a reliable creative outlet.

Meanwhile, Chiesa - who was once hailed a "joy to watch" by journalist Josh Bunting - ranks in the top 20% of his positional peers for total shots, assists and progressive carries per 90 over the last 12 months, so he could really benefit from Tonali's creativity to make an instant impact in the Newcastle forward line and boost goal contributions across all competitions.

Despite a reported proposal from Newcastle, it is reported that Juventus are demanding a transfer fee of €60m (£51m) this summer, something that could prove difficult for the Magpies due to Financial Fair Play restrictions hindering their freedom to spend heavily, so a move for Chiesa would likely prompt the sale of another player in the squad.

With that being said, if Newcastle can land Chiesa this summer it would show their ambitious intent to compete comfortably in the Champions League next season and would give Howe another fantastic talent to deploy in the final third.