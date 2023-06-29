Newcastle United could look to continue building upon their impressive squad this summer and now a new update has emerged on a potential new transfer target.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Gleison Bremer?

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Newcastle are interested in signing Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer.

As per the report, the Magpies will be competing with Aston Villa for the defender's signature this summer, and it is claimed that the Serie A giants would prefer to keep Bremer but would be willing to accept an offer of around €50m (£43m).

It appears as though the Toon have taken a fancy to the Italian market this summer, with Sandro Tonali set to arrive from Juventus, amid rumours of interest in the likes of Inter Milan's Federico Chiesa and Federico Dimarco too.

Would Gleison Bremer be a good signing for Newcastle?

Eddie Howe already boasts an exciting and impressive squad at St James' Park who have all contributed to the huge strides forward that the club has made in the last 18 months.

However, with Champions League football on the horizon, it would be advantageous to not only add quality depth to key positions but also bring in some players who have a wealth of experience in the competition.

As a result, the signing of Bremer would be a major coup for Howe as he embarks on the next steps to bring trophies and success to Tyneside, and he could even sign his very own Virgil van Dijk with the acquirement of the Brazilian ace.

According to FBref, the Liverpool talisman is one of the most comparable players to Bremer over the last 12 months with the pair sharing many similarities in their output.

In comparison, the defensive duo came close in their pass completion rate (90.1% v 90.5%), passes blocked (10 v 9), ball recoveries (180 v 168) and interceptions (42 v 31).

The 26-year-old - who is a ball-playing defender just like Van Dijk - has earned high praise for his diverse qualities, with his former Torino teammate Mergim Vojvoda claiming:

"[Bremer] is very strong, an animal. He has made an incredible leap in quality in the last year. But he can still improve a lot because he is young. He has renewed, we hope he stays because he is really strong."

"Physically, he is strong. He works hard and as soon as I arrived, I was impressed by how much he trained. He is also fast, he is tall and has made a great leap in quality on a technical level, with the ball at his feet. Work pays off, you can see it with him."

Van Dijk's physicality is a key component of his game and Newcastle could no doubt add a similar specimen to their armoury. Not just bullish, the two are adept when in possession with the Dutchman registering a pass success rate of 89.9% to Bremer's 89.7%.

Not only that, Bremer can offer something that not many of Howe's players possess with his great experience on the European stage with three appearances in the Champions League and 13 in the Europa League over his career so far.

With that being said, if Newcastle could strike up a good deal for Bremer this summer it could be great opportunity for Howe to add a vast amount of quality ahead of next season.