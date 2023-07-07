Newcastle United have been strongly linked with a move for Goncalo Ramos over the summer transfer window so far and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player.

Is Goncalo Ramos joining Newcastle?

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness), Newcastle are interested in signing the Benfica striker but will need to provide the right offer to snap up his services this summer.

As per the report, Newcastle were proposing a €60m (£51m) offer to secure the signing of Ramos, however, it would only be an €80m (£68m) bid that would convince the Portuguese club to part ways with their star player.

How good is Goncalo Ramos?

Eddie Howe will surely be thrilled with his squad at St James' Park after their achievements and huge progress last season with the side reaching their first cup final in almost two decades and qualifying for Champions League football.

However, there will be little room for sentiment when it comes to planning to compete on all fronts next season and subtle tweaks will need to be made to ensure that the team can build upon the progress they have already made and can comfortably challenge for trophies.

As a result, the signing of Ramos would be a wise investment for the Magpies should they be able to meet Benfica's financial expectations this summer as the promising young goal machine would be a worthy successor for Callum Wilson.

Until last season, the Newcastle mainstay had been the first-pick front-man in the number nine role, however, the arrival of Alexander Isak provided quality competition for the England international and has been since rotating with the Swedish striker which has been a success as the pair have both been hugely impactful in front of goal.

Having said that, Wilson will turn 32 years old during the next campaign and with injuries a consistent problem for the goal-scorer, the arrival of Ramos could be bad news for his short-term future on Tyneside, as the Portugal international would be seen as part of the long-term future of the club.

Over 106 appearances for Benfica so far, the 22-year-old talent - hailed as "pure class" by Ian Wright - has scored 41 goals and registered 16 assists with a goal contribution every 110 minutes so far; as well as tallying up 25 appearances in the Champions League making him a potentially valuable prospect for Howe when his team challenges in Europe next season.

Not only that, whilst predominantly playing as a centre-forward, Ramos is versatile with experience playing as a second striker and in an attacking midfield role too, so there is no reason why the Newcastle boss would need to sacrifice Isak to start Ramos as he could play in a slightly deeper role just behind.

With that being said, a move for Ramos is definitely one to watch as injecting some more youth into the forward line would set up the strike force for years to come and assist Newcastle in their pursuit for success.