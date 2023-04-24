Newcastle United have only just embarked on their phenomenal transformation at St James' Park and this summer they will undoubtedly be in the market to strengthen their impressive squad even further.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Newcastle are plotting a swoop for Harvey Barnes to save him from his struggling Leicester City side this summer.

As per his transfer column for Football Insider, O'Rourke claims that the talented forward is just one of the Premier League players the Magpies are keen on snapping up in the transfer window to bolster Eddie Howe's attacking options next season.

Should Newcastle sign Harvey Barnes?

There is no doubt that the rapid transformation of a relegation-threatened side turned to Champions League competitors on Tyneside has been one of the biggest talking points of the season and Howe will be thrilled with the progress his squad has made in his first full season in charge at St James' Park.

Indeed, the club have been boosted by a Saudi-led takeover that has made them one of the richest clubs in world football and has had the opportunity to attract some huge talent - with Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak notably marquee signings.

However, it is undeniable that the Newcastle boss' keen eye and expertise in player development have helped him to revive the careers of mainstays like Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron to name just a few, who have all played key roles in Newcastle's success on the pitch.

Whilst signing ready-made superstars is something Newcastle are capable of, Howe has proven he is keen to continue nurturing homegrown talent despite their Champions League ambitions, with Anthony Gordon becoming the most recent player to join the exciting project in the North East.

Now, the Newcastle boss could repeat his Gordon masterclass by bringing in another English talent who has been subjected to relegation troubles, despite having the quality to offer something special by securing the signature of Harvey Barnes.

Over 28 league appearances, the Foxes winger has scored ten goals, registered one assist and created three big chances, as well as averaging 2.1 shots on goal per game, proving that he is a real threat in front of goal from the left flank.

Barnes has been the recipient of high praise throughout his career so far, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressing his admiration for the player:

"Barnes is probably one of the biggest talents, I’m not sure if he is respected or appreciated as much as he should be, he is an unbelievable player to be honest, a proper Leicester product."

It was reported last week by talkSPORT that Newcastle are ready to cash in on Allan Saint-Maximin after an inconsistent season for the Frenchman, which could pave the way for Barnes to compete for a spot in the team if the Magpies are willing to meet his alleged £50m asking price.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see how Newcastle approach the next step of their rebuild should they qualify for the Champions League next season.

Though, there is no reason why Barnes wouldn't be another great prospect for Howe to deploy in his tenacious forward line.