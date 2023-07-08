Newcastle United have already started to add quality new additions to their impressive squad this summer with Sandro Tonali confirmed, and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of another transfer target.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Harvey Barnes?

According to The Telegraph's football news correspondent Matt Law, Newcastle are "closing in" on a deal for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

In an article for the publication, the journalist reveals that Newcastle are beating West Ham United and Aston Villa to the signing of the forward this summer with the Magpies hoping to pay a transfer fee of £35m to secure his signature this summer.

It is further claimed that Barnes has been a long-standing prospect identified as a top target by Eddie Howe with the player keen to join Newcastle and a bid is expected to be tabled over the next few days.

What position does Harvey Barnes play?

Howe will be thrilled with the rapid progress his squad has made during his first 18 months in charge at the Tyneside club, however, now with Champions League football secured, there is definitely an opportunity and demand to add important depth to key roles.

Whilst competing on the elite European stage will play a huge part in Newcastle's campaign, the club and supporters will be desperate to seal some silverware after coming incredibly close in the League Cup final at Wembley against Manchester United last season and suffering a drought in major trophies since 1955.

As a result, the signing of Barnes could be a great opportunity for Newcastle to strengthen their wide options in the attacking threat and the recently relegated winger could be the perfect player to work alongside Alexander Isak to boost goal contributions and consistency in front of goal in all competitions next season.

Despite being unable to fight off a drop into the Championship last season, the 25-year-old - once hailed a "livewire" by pundit Alan Hutton - has been a consistent and reliable performer on the left side of the forward line for the Foxes, tallying up 45 goals and 32 assists over 187 appearances, with a goal contribution every 164 minutes.

Now the Newcastle squad and especially Isak could benefit from Barnes' keen eye for goal-scoring opportunities with more goals scored last season (13), more shots on target per 90 (1.13) and more goals per shot (1.13) than any of Howe's current crop of wingers, as per FBref.

Isak has been a revelation at St James' Park and has quickly cemented himself as a fan favourite at the North East club with his undeniable pace and finishing abilities playing a vital role in the club's Champions League qualification - as he netted ten goals in just 22 league games last term - so having a player who can provide the killer ball into the box would offer him even more opportunities to score next season.

With that being said, the signing of Barnes would be a great piece of business for Newcastle in their pursuit to compete at the highest level across all competitions next season and if the winger can have the desired impact by forming a partnership with Isak, there is no doubt that they would be an unstoppable threat.