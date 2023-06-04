Newcastle United's relentless surge toward Premier League prominence this season ended with perhaps more fruit than the most optimistic of supporters could have dared to dream of.

With Eddie Howe at the helm, the Magpies' resounding results completed a monumental return to Champions League football after two decades away with a top-four finish, beating the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea - who all played in the prestigious competition this term.

The work has only just begun, and the Tyneside outfit must now continue to work diligently within the summer transfer window and provide the squad with apt reinforcements to consolidate the newfound position, and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse's prospective acquisition could embody this diligent approach.

Indeed, according to a report from The Sun this week, the Magpies - alongside Aston Villa, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers - are looking to complete a £40m swoop for the set-piece specialist this summer, with Ward-Prowse set to depart St. Mary's Stadium after Saints' relegation this year.

Should Newcastle sign James Ward-Prowse?

Newcastle's technical director Dan Ashworth might've been forgiven for splurging the cash on first-rate stars after spearheading heading the recruitment strategy following Newcastle's renaissance built upon the £300m PIF takeover in October 2021, but the work plied on the market has been anything but impetuous.

Kieran Trippier was hailed as the Magpies' Player of the Season after signing for just £12m in January 2022, with Nick Pope (£10m), Dan Burn (£13m) and even, to some extent, Bruno Guimares (£40m) all underscoring the shrewd approach.

Ward-Prowse, having just been relegated, could continue this trend; plundering 11 goals and five assists from 45 matches across all competitions, the 28-year-old has been heralded as "magic" by journalist Benjy Nurick for his exploits.

A dynamic midfielder, as per FBref, the £100k-per-week ace ranks among the top 13% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals and the top 17% for shot-creating actions per 90 - despite being at the kernel of a blunt offensive instrument, Saints scoring 36 goals from 38 top-flight contests this year - while also exhibiting his defensive acumen by ranking among the top 17% for interceptions per 90.

The 11-cap England international's role as a technically-gifted and robust playmaker, partnered with his skills as a "leader" on the pitch, as he has been described by teammate Kyle Walker-Peters, could spell danger for centre-midfielder Sean Longstaff's placement in Howe's flourishing squad next term.

Having been dubbed his side's "unsung hero" this year by Paul Merson, Longstaff has indeed played an important role and played 41 matches, and while he is endeared as a hometown talent, a signing of Ward-Prowse's ilk could displace the £50k-per-week talent.

The 25-year-old only recorded an average rating of 6.74 in the Premier League, as per Sofascore, and while he completed 83% of his passes and averaged 0.7 key passes and 1.3 tackles per match, he certainly didn't perform ahead of the south coast star's level.

Indeed, Ward-Prowse boasts a 7.23 rating, which belies his lowly league standing with Southampton, and, having started all 38 matches - illustrating his reliability - has completed 85% of his passes, averaged two key passes, and 1.7 tackles per game.

With Newcastle at the inception of what tantalises to be an imperious dynasty, Ward-Prowse would be the perfect midfield acquisition and would represent an upgrade on Longstaff, dependable though he has been.