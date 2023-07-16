Newcastle United could still look to further strengthen their impressive squad this summer ahead of their Champions League return and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Joachim Andersen?

According to iNews' Northern football correspondent Mark Douglas, Newcastle are interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen this summer.

As per a report written for the publication, Douglas claims that the Magpies are prioritising a move for the Premier League ace, but are currently wrestling with Financial Fair Play restrictions.

How good is Joachim Andersen?

Whilst Eddie Howe will be thrilled with the huge progress his squad have shown over his first full season in charge at St James' Park, it will be essential for the North East club to add more depth in key areas of the pitch to ensure they can comfortably compete and rotate players of quality into the team.

After finishing inside the Premier League top four last season, getting to the League Cup final and qualifying for Champions League football, there will be high expectations for the Magpies to remain competitive and continue their pursuit of success and trophies.

As a result, the signing of Andersen could be a great way to strengthen the options available for Howe in the back-line next season and the Crystal Palace titan could eventually become a worthy successor to Fabian Schar.

The Newcastle centre-back will be turning 32 before the year is out and whilst he is still a strong presence in Newcastle's defensive set-up, the sheer number of games that will come their way will result in some much-needed rotation in the team to prevent exhaustion and injury issues.

As per FBref, Andersen ranked third for clearances and eighth for percentage of aerial duels won in the entire Premier League, whilst also ranking in the top 15% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for clearances, aerial duels won and touches per 90 minutes played.

Andersen has been the recipient of high praise for his impact in English football, with pundit Robbie Earle claiming he was something of an unsung asset:

"My underappreciated player of the week goes to Joachim Andersen, the big centre-half on loan from Lyon. He’s 24 years of age – he’s a man back there. He can win it, he can play, looks like he’s got a little bit about him to organise those in and around him."

When comparing the Danish defender's output in the league with Schar's last season, the pair came close in a number of key attributes including pass completion (79.2% v 77.1%), aerial duels won (71.9% v 67.1%), tackles won (22 v 22) and percentage of dribbers tackled (50% v 61.5%).

The 6 foot 2 centre-back joined the south London club for £17m in the summer of 2021, however, it is now revealed by Football Transfers that his market value is around €38m (£33m).

With that being said, if Newcastle could complete the signing of Andersen it would be a major coup, as his Premier League experience and similarities in his qualities compared to Schar could see him make an instant impact at St James' Park next season to become a key component in their fight for silverware.