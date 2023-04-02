Newcastle United will host Manchester United at St James' Park in their Premier League clash this afternoon and there is no doubt that there will be a hostile reception waiting for the Red Devils when they step out in front of the home support.

It will be the first time the two teams have met since Erik ten Hag's side were victorious over the Magpies in the League Cup final at Wembley back in February and Eddie Howe will be hoping the motivation to settle a score will put his team in a position to take all three points.

The North East club has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign and are currently just two points shy of a Champions League qualifying spot inside the top four with 12 fixtures remaining, so a win today will not only help to heal open wounds from Wembley but put them in a great position to take points away from one of their top four competitors.

Howe has been given a huge boost ahead of the clash as Brazilian midfielder Joelinton will be available for selection following a two-match suspension and could be exactly what Newcastle need to have the edge over their opponents later today.

Will Joelinton start against Manchester United?

It is no secret that Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff have formed a formidable trio this season, so it would make perfect sense for the 26-year-old to reprise his role at St James' Park against Man United.

The fiery midfielder - who has collected 11 yellow cards this season - is renowned for his ability to frustrate his opponents and cause chaos in the centre of the pitch by breaking the lines to play an important role in the attacking threat.

Over 22 league appearances, the £85k-per-week dynamo - hailed a "fierce competitor" by Howe - has scored two goals, registered one assist and created four big chances so far, as well as averaging 2.5 tackles, 1.5 successful dribbles and a whopping 6.7 duels won per game, proving he is a huge all-round presence in midfield.

Since converting from a centre-forward to a midfielder, Joelinton has had a stunning transformation from a £40m flop to an indispensable star and has drawn high praise for his impact from club legend Alan Shearer:

"I always felt it was really difficult for him personally because I never felt he was a number nine.

"For him to go from where he was to where he is now and playing such a major part in what Newcastle are doing in that midfield role, he deserves a huge amount of credit."

With that being said, it would a no-brainer for Joelinton to start this afternoon as a victory over Man United would be monumental in the race for a top four berth.