Newcastle United have only made one new signing so far this summer with Sandro Tonali confirmed, and now a new update has emerged on another potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Jonathan David?

According to popular French news outlet L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), the Magpies still have LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David on their radar.

As per the report, the Ligue 1 club are commanding a €60m (£51m) and are actively looking to sell the goal machine. Whilst the Tynesiders are not actively looking to sell any of their players, a move for David has not been dismissed due to their interest in signing another striker this summer.

How tall is Jonathan David?

While Eddie Howe will be happy with how his squad has progressed during his first full season in charge at St James' Park, the Newcastle boss will be keen to ensure the high-quality performances don't stagnate or decline due to the multiple competitions they will compete in next season.

The Magpies secured a top-four finish in the Premier League last season which has seen them make a long-awaited return to Champions League football, so ensuring there is enough depth, quality and reliability in key areas of the pitch will be essential to compete comfortably.

Whilst Callum Wilson has been a trusted performer in the final third over the last 12 months, there is always concern surrounding his fitness and injury woes and with the England international turning 32 during next season, there is certainly potential for Howe to start thinking about finding a worthy successor to compete with Alexander Isak for the centre-forward role.

As a result, the signing of David could be a great opportunity to add another injection of youth into the attacking threat and due to his quality in front of goal will certainly boost goal contributions.

Only Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette scored more goals in Ligue 1 than the 23-year-old last season with 24 league goals and four assists delivered over 37 appearances, an output that would be extremely valuable to Howe next season.

Beyond his prolific goal-scoring, David - once hailed a "fantastic talent" by football talent scout Jacek Kluig - is one of the most creative attackers in European football ranking in the top 20% for shot-creating actions, pass completion, progressive passes, touches and progressive passes received, as per FBref.

When comparing the Canadian international's output to Wilson's last season, David outperformed the Newcastle talisman in a number of attacking attributes including shots on target rate (46.3% v 44.3%), shot-creating actions per 90 (3.30 v 2.06), successful take-ons (37.2% v 33.3%) and pass completion (81.8% v 66.1%).

Indeed, it is unlikely that Wilson will be completely pushed out of first-team football should David arrive on Tyneside due to his vast contributions over the last 12 months, as the 5 foot 9 whiz can be a versatile option for Howe with a wealth of experience in playing in the second striker role and in attacking midfield.

With that being said, if the power brokers at St James' Park can complete a deal for David this summer, it would not only give Howe another goal-scoring dynamo to deploy in his goal threat but could also set up their forward line for years to come alongside Isak.