Newcastle United have already completed the signing of Sandro Tonali this summer and now a new update has emerged on the club's next move on a long-standing transfer target.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Kieran Tierney?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are reigniting a move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney following sit-down talks.

As per the report, the Magpies have moved on after missing out on Fulham's Antonee Robinson and are now exploring a move for Tierney instead.

It is claimed that the player is the top target for Eddie Howe in his shortlist of left-back options and the club are now in pole position to secure his signature.

How good is Kieran Tierney?

Whilst the interest in Tierney appeared to have cooled due to making the signing of Robinson their priority, the young in-demand Fulham star has now signed a new long-term deal to remain at Craven Cottage, ensuring Newcastle can now focus on agreeing a deal with Arsenal for their out of favour full-back.

Howe is looking to bolster key areas of his squad to ensure his already impressive team can continue to develop and compete for trophies next season, as well as putting together a good run in their long-awaited return to the Champions League.

The left-back role is one that could definitely be strengthened with centre-back Dan Burn playing out of position the entire campaign to maintain quality across the back-line, whilst Matt Targett doesn't appear to be a trusted option which reflects in his limited game-time at St James' Park last season - having started just six league games in 2022/23.

Indeed, Burn - who has made a "ridiculous impact" according to pundit Frank McAvennie - has done a fantastic job in his adapted role and played a key part in Newcastle's League Cup journey alongside qualification for Champions League football, however, it would be advantageous to bolster the position with an experienced left-back who is a natural in the role too.

As a result, the signing of Tierney could be a great piece of business for the Tyneside outfit ahead of next season, despite his lack of minutes at the Emirates in recent times due to a variety of injury issues and the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer.

The 26-year-old - who also started just six league games last term - ranks in the top 20% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for shots on goal, progressive carries and progressive passes, demonstrating his clear attacking-minded style of play from his position of the left-flank, as per FBref.

In contrast to the aforementioned Robinson, the former Celtic ace - who has a reported £30m price tag - has won more tackles per 90 (1.84 v 1.81), delivered the same number of shot-creating actions per 90 (1.69 v 1.69) and provided more progressive passes per 90 (5.15 v 3.76), showcasing that the failure to land the Fulham man could prove to be a blessing in disguise, such is Tierney's all-round quality.

The Scotland star has drawn high praise over his career so far, with former Arsenal full-back Ashley Cole complimenting Tierney's impact on the Gunners when fit:

"When he’s in the team, they are a different team, he’s willing to defend, he’s that kind of leader and warrior they need in this team."

With that being said, if Newcastle can strike up a good deal for Tierney he would certainly provide the left-back position with a fresh perspective ahead of next season and will undoubtedly push Burn for the first-team role if he can be a difference-maker for Howe in the future.