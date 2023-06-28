Newcastle United are in the market to strengthen their impressive squad this summer ahead of their long-awaited return to Champions League football and now a potential new transfer target is on the radar.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Kyle Walker-Peters?

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are interested in signing Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters this summer.

As per the report, the Magpies are keen to add more depth to their full-back roles during the transfer window after securing the signing of Sandro Tonali and whilst they are keen on Kieran Tierney too, they maintain a strong interest in Walker-Peters.

Would Kyle Walker-Peters be a good fit for Newcastle?

It is clear that Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen the wide flanks of his defensive set-up this summer having also opened talks on a deal for Valentino Livramento, according to The Athletic.

Indeed, Livramento would be a great young prospect for Newcastle, however, the signing of his teammate Walker-Peters could offer Howe a far more versatile and experienced player.

The 26-year-old is more than capable of covering both the left and right full-back roles which would be a massive advantage for the Magpies whilst aiming to be highly competitive in a multitude of competitions next season.

Whilst he would likely be the heir to Kieran Trippier's important role in the first team on the right flank, he could also provide healthy competition for the left-back position, pushing Dan Burn and Matt Targett for the spot.

Despite Southampton's plight, Walker-Peters has been a solid presence in his role, ranking third in the entire squad for tackles won (2) and was the second most successful in the squad for dribbles completed too (1.6) with his strengths noted in dribbling, concentration and making short passes, according to WhoScored.

Former Saints boss Ruben Selles reserved huge praise for the two-cap England international and expressed Walker-Peters' importance in the team last season:

"I think Kyle is an extraordinary player.

"His ability in positions, but also to understand the system we are playing has big value for us. Kyle has been really good in the Premier League for the last four to five years. He came from Tottenham in the final of the Champions League that season and played games in it. He’s a player that is very important for us."

There is a real risk involved with signing Livramento this summer due to his only very recent return from an ACL injury with no guarantees that the young talent will be able to make an instant impact at St James' Park, whilst his £18m-rated positional peer has not suffered huge injury issues and missed just eight games through recovery last season.

With that being said, a move for Walker-Peters is definitely one to watch for Newcastle this summer as his combination of versatility and dominance in his role could be a valuable asset to Howe next season and beyond.