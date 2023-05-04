Newcastle United would need to underperform majorly in their remaining fixtures to miss out on finishing in the Premier League top four, according to journalist Keith Downie.

What's the latest news involving Newcastle United?

Newcastle United sit in a commanding position in the race for the Champions League slots, having accumulated 65 points from their 33 Premier League matches and sit six clear of Liverpool in fifth place, having played a game less than Jurgen Klopp's men.

Last Sunday, the Magpies had to come from a goal down against Southampton at St James' Park, with a double from Callum Wilson and an own goal from Theo Walcott securing three points for the home side, as per BBC Sport.

Eddie Howe's men find themselves in blistering goalscoring form, having netted 13 times from their last three fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and relegation-threatened Southampton.

In light of his side's recent form, Howe has also been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for April alongside Unai Emery, Roy Hodgson, Pep Guardiola and Gary O'Neil, as cited by Chronicle Live.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Downie believes that the Toon Army's convincing victory over Southampton has put them in pole position to clinch a top-four place.

Downie told FFC: "I mean, I don't see anyone usurping them now, I really don't. You're talking about a team who have only lost four league games all season and I think, by my reckoning, they would need to lose three or four for there to be a chance and even then, you'd be relying on either Liverpool or Spurs or Villa winning all their games.

I feel Newcastle are riding on the crest of a wave. They're so strong at the moment that I can't see them losing that many games irrespective of what the other teams do. I said before the Spurs game, this feels like a shootout for the top four and if Newcastle win it, I firmly believe they'll be playing Champions League football next season, which I can't believe I'm saying to be honest, but I never envisaged them winning by such a big margin as what they did."

Can Newcastle United get Champions League qualification over the line?

It's looking pretty likely at this point, though Newcastle United do have some tricky opponents still to face in their last five Premier League matches.

The Magpies have still to take on Arsenal, Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City and Chelsea before the close of play, with all having something tangible to compete for except for Chelsea, who languish in the bottom half of the table.

Nevertheless, Newcastle United are in a confident mood and would fancy themselves against most sides in the top-flight right now and they will likely go full throttle to ensure they finish the season with a flourish.

If Howe can deliver a top-four finish at St James' Park this term, he would surely be in the conversation for the Premier League Manager of the Season award if he can get the Magpies over the line.