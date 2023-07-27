Newcastle United have already completed two new signings ahead of their return to Champions League football next season, and now a new update has emerged on another potential transfer target.

Is Nicolo Zaniolo joining Newcastle?

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Newcastle have now set their sights on Galatasaray ace Nicolo Zaniolo.

As per the report, Eddie Howe is keen to add more talent to his team this summer with Zaniolo named as a target for the club, however, Galatasaray have no intentions of selling their player after his explosive impact on the side since his arrival in January.

It is noted that the Turkish champions would reject any advances on the Italian unless his release clause is met, which is reported to be €35m (£30m).

How good is Nicolo Zaniolo?

There is no doubt that the Newcastle boss will be more than satisfied with the rapid progress his squad at St James' Park made last season, with a top-four finish and qualification for European football secured.

However, the campaign ahead presents a new challenge for Howe and his impressive team as they attempt to not only compete at the highest level domestically once again but also become competitive on the elite European stage too.

As a result, the signings of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes have added great depth in key positions of the pitch, but a move for Zaniolo could even further bolster the attacking threat unleashed on opponents next season.

The versatile whiz is predominantly an attacking midfielder but also has experience playing in the right-wing role and as a second striker, making him an extremely valuable asset that could cover multiple positions for Newcastle in what is set to be a congested season for the Magpies.

Over 28 appearances last season for Roma and Galatasaray combined, Zaniolo scored seven goals and registered four assists in all competitions, averaging a goal contribution every 146 minutes played which is a great output considering his switch mid-season.

Former Roma coach Claudio Ranieri heaped praise on the 24-year-old for his performances in the Serie A, ahead of his move to Turkey in the January transfer window:

"He's a decisive player, we saw that against Bodo. He's a striker who has to find the ball in space, he has impressive quality and strength, even if sometimes he could pass it a bit more when he's on the edge of the area.

"But when he has the goal in front of him it's difficult for him to make mistakes."

Indeed, the Tyneside outfit already boasts a number of high-quality midfielders with Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff forming an unstoppable trio in the centre of the pitch, as well as the addition of former AC Milan star Tonali.

However, Howe could freshen up his midfield and provide strong competition for his positions across the attacking threat with the signing of Zaniolo, who could benefit from the quality his compatriot possesses in the middle third.

It is clear that the Italy international is an incredibly attacking-minded presence with comparisons to Newcastle legend Paul Gascoigne worth noting, whilst Tonali is a consistent and progressive creative outlet in a deeper midfield role - ranking in the top 25% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for progressive carries, assists and shot-creation actions.

So if Howe could secure a deal for Zaniolo, the pair who have played together for the Italy national team could reunite to cause chaos for opponents in both the Premier League and in European competition next season.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see whether Newcastle will sanction a move for another midfield this summer, but if they could acquire Zaniolo's talent it would provide Howe with a fantastic fresh perspective in attack.