Newcastle United might just have Eddie Howe to thank for one of their summer signings, it has emerged, after the Magpies boss personally intervened for his side.

Magpies facing financial issues

After significant spending since Eddie Howe arrived, Newcastle United might have to put the brakes on this summer in a bid to remain compliant with the Premier League's financial fair play regulations.

Newcastle's record signings under PIF Player Fee Alexander Isak £60m Sandro Tonali £55m Anthony Gordon £40m Harvey Barnes £38m Bruno Guimaraes £36m

Worse yet, they may actively have to sell players, with Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak among those to have been linked with a move away from the Tyneside outfit in recent months, a case not helped by comments made by their CEO Darren Eales, who admitted it was a possibility.

"If we're going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players", he explained in January.

"It's just the nature of the beast. If you trade players on it creates more headroom . You have to keep growing that headroom, increasing commercial revenue and player trading."

Should they sell one of their star men, it will allow them significant room to manouvre in the window, but would undoubtedly be an unpopular decision on Tyneside given the popularity of the likes of Bruno and Isak. An alternative option is of course to strengthen on a shoestring budget, which Howe has already begun to explore.

This comes with Lloyd Kelly set to leave Bournemouth on a free transfer, and a move to Tyneside "really advanced", according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, with the Magpies fending off interest from Tottenham for his signature. He isn't the only one Newcastle are moving early for though.

Howe intervenes on another defensive signing

Now, they could land another free agent after reports have placed Newcastle at the front of the queue for Tosin Adarabioyo, whose £40k-per-week contract at Fulham comes to an end this season and who will certainly be leaving Craven Cottage for nothing before the new season.

The centre-back has interest from a whole host of Premier League sides, with Tottenham and Chelsea among those believed to be chasing his signature. However, reports from FootMercato now place the Magpies in pole position to land him, thanks in no small part to Howe.

This is because the Newcastle manager himself held a "very positive" conversation with the potential recruit.

In this chat, he explained "the plans for the future and the use he’d make of the centre-back next season", which could see Tosin become a first choice given long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles.

This has seen them leapfrog their rivals in the race for his signature this summer, and he could be a bargain buy for the Magpies as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.