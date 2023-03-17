Newcastle United return to action in the Premier League this evening as they travel away to face Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies beat Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out in the division and can move to within one point of the top four with all three points tonight, while still having a game in hand over Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Howe will surely have been pleased to pick up a win last weekend, having gone five matches without a victory in all competitions before that, but that does not mean that the head coach will not make any alterations to his side.

One player who must be unleashed from the start to face Steve Cooper's side this evening is Paraguay international Miguel Almiron, who caught the eye off the bench against Wolves.

Anthony Gordon remains out due to injury and Jacob Murphy was given the nod on the right of the front three in the last match. The English forward put in a hard-working display - winning four duels - but was unable to have a significant impact in the final third as the winger ended the match with zero goals, assists, and chances created.

Will Miguel Almiron start against Nottingham Forest?

Almiron should start alongside Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin in attack against Forest tonight as the winger could offer more quality in possession than Murphy.

The former MLS star played 22 minutes off the bench against Wolves and eclipsed the ex-Norwich man's contributions by scoring the winning goal - running onto Joe Willock's pass to curl the ball into the far corner - and creating one chance.

In the Premier League this season, the 29-year-old has had a breakthrough year in front of goal with 11 strikes and one assist to his name in 25 appearances. He has averaged a superb Sofascore rating of 7.10 - placing him fifth in the squad - and has proven to be a reliable option for Howe to call upon in the final third.

Analyst Statman Dave hailed the wizard as "electric" earlier this term and the £42k-per-week gem's aforementioned statistics back that claim up. The maestro has been a constant threat to opposition defenders with his goal threat, while also creating 0.7 chances per game, and that is why Howe must unleash him tonight.

Murphy, who has one goal and one assist in 25 top-flight matches, has not offered as much quality as Almiron at the top end of the pitch in 2022/23 and the Englishman must move aside to allow the ex-Atlanta United star to start.