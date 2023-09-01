Highlights Newcastle have made a late move to sign a top earner from a big Premier League club.

However, it would be a huge blunder from Eddie Howe and co for a variety of reasons.

It's likely the move would see the player become one of Newcastle's highest earners.

An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to make a late foray into the summer transfer window before tonight's deadline passes.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

According to The Times, the Magpies are eyeing up a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as Eddie Howe tries to bring the former World Cup winner to Tyneside.

The report claims that the club are keen on a swoop to snap him up on a season-long loan, as he has been replaced as Spurs' number one by Ange Postecoglou this season.

It does, however, state that the veteran shot-stopper has turned down Newcastle's advances so far, although it remains to be seen if they will continue to convince him to make the move.

How did Hugo Lloris perform last season?

Howe is heading for a last-gasp blunder on deadline day as Lloris' dreadful form for Tottenham last season suggests that he would be an expensive flop for the Magpies.

He is reportedly on £100k-per-week in north London and that could make it an expensive loan deal for the club if they have to cover a decent percentage of his wages as only four current Newcastle players are on more than £100k-per-week, which could make him one of the top-earners.

Lloris would not be an upgrade on Nick Pope, based on their respective displays last term, and it does not seem prudent to have a second-choice goalkeeper on significant money, particularly one that could be detrimental to them if he does end up on the pitch.

His poor performances led to former Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness stating that he is "past his sell-by date", which is a fair comment you consider the dip in his shot-stopping capability over the last few years.

Lloris saved 3.6 more goals than expected, based on the post-shot xG against him, during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign for Tottenham, which meant that he was an above-average goalkeeper that year.

However, the 36-year-old then conceded 1.4 more than expected throughout the following season across 38 appearances. This meant that he went from being a net-positive to a net-negative for the club in terms of his shot-stopping.

The regression continued into the 2022/23 campaign as Lloris ended the term with 4.1 more goals conceded than expected, whilst the veteran also made four errors directly leading to goals for the opposition.

Pope, on the other hand, saved 0.9 more goals than expected for Newcastle in the top flight and only made one mistake that led to a goal for the opposition over the course of the season.

This suggests that the England international is a superior goalkeeper to Lloris both in terms of his general performances when it comes to stopping shots and his ability to avoid major errors, which is why the French giant would not come in as an upgrade on Howe's current number one.

Therefore, bringing in an underperforming goalkeeper who could be on huge wages in comparison to the rest of the squad would be a deadline day howler and a move that the club should look to avoid before the deadline.