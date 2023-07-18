Newcastle United are intending to sign three new players in key different areas of the pitch this summer, according to an exciting new transfer update.

Who have Newcastle signed in 2023?

The Magpies enjoyed a superb 2022/23 season, arguably exceeding all expectations and eventually finishing fourth in the Premier League. It means that they are back in the Champions League next term, which will lead to some memorable European nights at St James' Park in 2023 and hopefully 2024.

It is imperative that Newcastle don't sit still this summer and fail to kick on from last season's excellence, however, making sure their squad is bolstered enough to reach another level in 2023/24. Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali has already been brought in from AC Milan, but their business cannot afford to stop there.

The money is seemingly available for the Magpies to continue their recent spending, so Eddie Howe should be able to have an even more formidable-looking starting lineup by the time their opening fixture of the new campaign rolls around at home to Aston Villa next month.

While Newcastle look well-stocked in certain positions, not least midfield, especially after the signing of the highly-rated Tonali, there are other areas that look a little light currently, and that could do with summer surgery. A new update suggests that the Magpies have the situation under control, though.

Are Newcastle linked with new signings?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle still want to sign a left-back, a centre-back and a wide attacking forward this summer, in order to perfect their squad.

They see those areas as key points of focus, in order to have more options moving forward, and it will be "another big money window" according to this report.

This is encouraging to hear for Newcastle, with all three positions mentioned in needed in strengthening, if Howe's men are to go up another gear and secure back-to-back top-four finishes in the Premier League.

Dan Burn did a commendable job at left-back last season and remains an important figure, but it is important that a more natural left-sider comes in there, at least to provide competition and a different style of play to the towering Englishman. Arsenal's Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move to St James' Park and he could be ideal, in that respect.

Meanwhile, a younger centre-back is needed to come in and be a long-term replacement for Fabian Shcar, who at 31 years of age, has arguably reached his peak as a player. Monaco favourite Axel Disasu continues to be a target and a player of that ilk would be perfect.

Finally, another winger is also of the utmost importance for Newcastle, especially with Allan Saint-Maximin potentially heading off to pastures new, with a move to Saudi Arabia mooted in recent days.

The Frenchman is a threat on his day, but an upgrade is required moving forward, in terms of someone who can provide more reliable end product. Harvey Barnes looks like a primary option to come in and be that man, having scored 13 times in the league for a Foxes side who ended up being relegated from the Premier League last season.