Newcastle United will host Manchester United in their Premier League clash at St James' Park and Eddie Howe will surely be hoping his team can bring the fight needed to take all three points in front of the home support this afternoon.

The Magpies have the golden opportunity to break back into the Champions League qualifying spots inside the top four as a win over Erik ten Hag's side would see them leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their game against Everton tomorrow night.

In terms of injuries, Miguel Almiron and Emile Krafth remain the only players unavailable for selection whilst Anthony Gordon will require a late fitness test following his return to full training earlier this week.

Howe will be given a massive boost going into the fixture as Joelinton will return to action after serving a two-match suspension for tallying up ten yellow cards and the Newcastle boss took to his pre-match press conference to highlight the importance of the Brazilian in the team:

"It's huge to have him available. Joe is a huge presence, not just physically. The lads know how good a player he is so to have him back is a big lift. He's versatile, can play a number of positions, but others have played well."

How could Newcastle line-up vs Manchester United?

Nick Pope (GK), Kieran Trippier (RB), Fabian Schar (CB), Sven Botman (CB), Dan Burn (LB), Bruno Guimaraes (CM), Joe Willock (CM), Joelinton (CM), Jacob Murphy (RW), Alexander Isak (ST), Anthony Gordon (LW).

Football FanCast predicts that Howe will make just two changes to his starting XI that beat Nottingham Forest, maintaining his 4-3-3 formation but adding some fresh perspectives in the attacking threat where possible to give the side their best chance of a victory.

In defence, we expect that the Newcastle boss will maintain his most trusted and reliable back four with Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier retaining their spots in the line-up.

The first change we expect to see is Joelinton - hailed as "immense" by Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie - reprising his role alongside his Brazilian teammate Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock, with Sean Longstaff coming out of the team to accommodate the midfielder.

Willock has been impressive in his performances since earning a spot during the £85k-per-week ace's suspension with two assists tallied up over the last two fixtures, so it could be Longstaff who loses his starting place to give the team a much more attacking presence from the centre of the pitch against Man United.

The second and final change we predict is Gordon starting in the forward line alongside Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy.

Indeed, the former Everton winger can offer the aggression and pace needed on the left flank to really frustrate their tough opponents, replacing the inconsistent Allan-Saint Maximin to give the attack a refresh.