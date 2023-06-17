Newcastle United will surely be looking to bolster their squad with talent ahead of their long-awaited return to Champions League football next season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Moussa Diaby?

According to French newspaper L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), Newcastle have been keen to make Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby the face of their project at St James' Park for a year.

As per the report, the Magpies remain keen on snapping up the services of the talented player this summer but will need to compete with Premier League club Arsenal who are now leading the race to complete a deal.

Who would Moussa Diaby replace in the Newcastle team?

There is no doubt that Eddie Howe will be thrilled with the rapid progress and quality his squad has shown over his first full season in charge at the North East club, however, there will be little room for sentiment when it comes to competing in the Champions League.

Indeed, the former Bournemouth boss already boasts some incredible talent with Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak making an instant impact on the performances, so now there is an opportunity to even further improve key positions on the pitch, especially in the wider attacking roles.

As a result, the signing of Diaby - who has a reported £65m price tag - would undoubtedly be a major coup for Newcastle, but could spell the end of an era for his compatriot Allan Saint-Maximin who could be even further pushed out of the team should Dan Ashworth seal a deal.

The Newcastle wide-man has struggled for consistency with injuries plaguing his tenure at St James' and recently spoke out in an Instagram post fuelling speculation about his future at the club next season.

When comparing the Leverkusen ace's output to Saint-Maximin's last season, it is clear that Diaby has outperformed his positional peer in a number of attributes including goal contributions (17 v 6), shots on target per 90 (1.13 v 0.88), pass completion (73.9% v 70.7%) and progressive carries (125 v 93), as per FBref.

It is clear that acquiring the services of Diaby - once hailed for his "electrifying pace" by journalist Aaron Stokes - could drastically improve the goal contributions from the wide positions in the final third which would be a great asset to Howe when competing in multiple competitions next season and could ultimately push them forward in their pursuit of trophies.

With that being said, if Newcastle can beat Arsenal to the signing of Diaby it could be a great opportunity to improve the attacking threat ahead of competing on the European stage next season, but could also be the final nail in the coffin for Saint-Maximin's future in the North East.