Newcastle United have endured a stop-start introduction to the 2023/24 Premier League term but will now be hoping that their much-anticipated return to the Champions League can kickstart their seasonal exploits under Eddie Howe's stewardship.

Having dazzled en route to a top-four finish last term, the Magpies ended years of suffering under the influence of their new, affluent owners, and now look poised to cement a spot competing both for and within European football with regularity.

The Toon have lost three of their opening five league fixtures of the campaign but did pick up a much-needed victory last time out, defeating Brentford 1-0 at St. James' Park. However, at the San Siro against AC Milan, Howe's side will need to produce a first-class performance to emerge victorious.

A player well-known in those parts, Sandro Tonali, could well hold the keys to victory.

Will Sandro Tonali start vs AC Milan?

Newcastle enjoyed a lucrative summer of spending this year, bringing in prolific winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City and signing talented youngsters Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento to bolster the full-back ranks, but it is £55m midfielder Tonali who will be at the centre of a tantalising affair in Milan.

The Italy international actually joined the Toon from Milan in July, and while he netted a debut goal just minutes into the season opener against Aston Villa - a 5-1 demolition that revealed Newcastle at their fluid best - he has not quite found his feet on English shores yet.

Indeed, after admitting that he found his move from his homeland to Newcastle challenging initially, he is now relishing life in England's North East, and will hope to produce a starring performance against his former club to really announce himself for the Magpies on the European stage.

How does Tonali's game rank across Europe?

A silky and elegant midfielder, Tonali is an adept ball player and a first-rate playmaker, capable of utilising his talents to slot the ball through the lines and effectively contribute to build-up play, praised as "incredibly gifted" by former Italy boss Roberto Mancini.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 10% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 24% for progressive carries per 90, illustrating his creativity and knack for surging forward into promising openings.

The £120k-per-week gem was among those told to "wake up" by talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor after a slow start to the campaign, but, in fairness, he has acclimatised to a new club in a new land and Newcastle have arguably endured the toughest start of any team in the Premier League, facing Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford already.

His innate ability to unlock defences could be crucial to bypassing a Milan backline already shown to be susceptible to incisive attacks this term, having just lost 5-1 in the Derby di Milano last weekend.

During that match, Inter's Henrikh Mkhitaryan - who is listed as a comparable player to Tonali on FBref - recorded a sensational Sofascore rating of 9.4, scoring two goals, creating two key passes and winning seven of his eight duels.

Tonali did not start for Newcastle against Thomas Frank's Bees on Saturday evening after picking up a slight muscular injury on international duty, but is fit and firing and will be expected to feature, potentially helping the club to begin their European voyage with a bang.

£63m club-record signing and star striker Alexander Isak was also relegated to the bench last time out, remaining an unused substitute, and has not scored since bagging a brace on the opening day of the term, but he will hope to start once again and it's entirely possible that Howe started Wilson in his stead in preparation for tonight's pivotal encounter.

Dubbed "the leader" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 5 foot 11 Tonali also knows the San Siro and the lion's share of its AC Milan players like the back of his hand; he knows their idiosyncracies on the pitch, just as well as their faults, and he could prove to be the difference-maker on a night of great importance for Newcastle.

The 23-year-old will have a point to prove after being shipped on this summer, and Howe will surely deploy him alongside the lethal Isak from the start in enemy territory.

Such a move could well give Newcastle the optimum chance of gleaning three points upon their two-decade-long wait for a taste of Champions League action.