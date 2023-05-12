An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to improve their defensive options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Jean-Clair Todibo to Newcastle?

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Magpies are one of three Premier League sides who have been keeping tabs on Nice central defender Jean Clair-Todibo.

The reporter revealed:

"Understand Newcastle, Manchester Utd and Liverpool scouts were in attendance at Nice-Rennes game to monitor Jean Clair Todibo #transfers French centre back could get top club move in the summer — with price tag understood to be around €45m."

However, it remains to be seen whether or not sporting director Dan Ashworth is prepared to match the French side's £39m asking price ahead of next season.

Who could replace Fabian Schar at Newcastle?

Eddie Howe and Ashworth could secure the dream long-term heir to Fabian Schar at St. James' Park by beating their Premier League rivals to Todibo's signature in the coming months.

The Switzerland international has enjoyed a terrific season alongside Sven Botman at the back for the Magpies this term but the central defender turns 32 later this year and the club may be starting to think about what life will look like after he departs or his powers wane with old age.

At 23, Todibo is a promising young centre-back who has already proven himself in a major European league and he could slot in as competition for Schar, with a view to eventually taking over from the 31-year-old.

In Ligue 1 this season, the Frenchman has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.93 across 31 appearances and won 66% of his individual duels. Schar, meanwhile, has averaged a score of 7.13 and won 64% of his battles across 32 Premier League outings this season.

These statistics show that both players are dominant defenders who can produce solid performances on a consistent basis but Todibo could have the edge when it comes to playing out from the back.

Over the last 365 days, the Nice star ranks in the top 12% of players in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes and successful take-ons per 90, whilst Schar does not rank higher than the top 28% in either statistic, making Todibo one of the best central defenders around at progressing the ball forward from the defence.

This suggests that Todibo, who talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed as "complete" and a possible "bargain" for a club this summer, could offer more than the current Newcastle defender in possession, whilst still boasting similar physical dominance off the ball in his respective division.

Therefore, Howe could receive a dream heir to Schar if Newcaslte win the race for Todibo, who is eight years younger than the Swiss international, this summer.