Newcastle United will host their top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a potentially season-defining Premier League clash at St James' Park today and Eddie Howe will be hoping that his team's impeccable form in front of the home support will reflect in the result.

No other team in the top flight has lost fewer games (four) than the Magpies this season, which is a testament to the phenomenal campaign they have had and has ultimately earned them a dream opportunity to qualify for Champions League football if they can keep up their dominance over the remaining eight fixtures.

Spurs continue to try to make up for the points they've lost in the race with the North East club and will be keen to close their three-point gap with their rivals for the final spot inside the top four by snatching a victory on Tyneside this weekend.

As a result, the Newcastle boss will need to make sure he fields his very best starting eleven to elevate their chances of qualifying for the Champions League and stop the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min from spoiling the party at St James' Park.

One player who has to be unleashed against the North London visitors on Sunday is Sean Longstaff, as the midfielder was sacrificed last weekend to accommodate Joe Willock in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Will Sean Longstaff start vs Spurs?

It is no secret that the midfield trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and academy graduate Longstaff has been one of the many success stories for Howe this season, as combined, they have been formidable and well-balanced against their opponents.

Many players who were at the club during the Mike Ashley era have flourished since the arrival of Howe, with Miguel Almiron finding his shooting boots and Joelinton finding his confidence in a new midfield role that has seen him become a force of nature in the heart of the team.

However, one of the biggest transformations to date has been Longstaff's presence in midfield whilst being deployed under the former Bournemouth boss and the local lad's development this season has not gone unnoticed.

Arsenal legend and Sky Sports Soccer Saturday pundit Paul Merson lavished praise on the 25-year-old for his selfless contributions that often go under the radar alongside his popular Brazilian teammates:

"He's done great, he has legs in midfield. Bruno is the star man, he's the man that gets on the ball, but you have to have legs around him."

"They complement each other and they're the ones pushing everyone on. He's been outstanding."

"He's probably one of the first names on the teamsheet. People might raise an eyebrow there and say 'don't be silly.' He's got the legs in midfield, he's an unsung hero."

Over 30 league appearances, the £50k-per-week gem has scored one goal, registered three assists and created five big chances, as well as averaging 45.4 touches, 1.3 tackles and 3.5 tackles won per game, suggesting that he is a huge presence and an all-rounder in the centre of the pitch.

With that being said, it would be an absolute no-brainer for Howe to unleash Longstaff in today's clash with Spurs as he could be the missing piece that gives Newcastle the edge over their opponents.