Newcastle United will be on the lookout for new players as they prepare for a return to the Champions League in the 2022/23 campaign.

One man who has been linked with a move to St James' Park is Torino youngster Perr Schuurs, and the Dutchman could prove to be a Sven Botman clone at the back for Eddie Howe.

Would Schuurs be a good signing for Newcastle?

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Toon are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old's situation ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with the Serie A side likely to be forced into selling either Schuurs or his centre-back partner, Alessandro Buongiorno.

Liverpool have previously been credited with an interest in the £16m-rated defender as they also target an all-Dutch centre-back partnership, but Newcastle's Champions League qualification could just give them the edge.

Schuurs only made the move from Ajax last summer having come through the Eredivisie side's famous academy but has certainly caught the eye in his first season in Italy, with journalist Josh Bunting dubbing him a "mountain" after a game against Empoli earlier in the campaign.

Could Schuurs be Newcastle's next Botman?

Across 29 appearances in Serie A, the young defender, who earns £22k-per-week, has contributed two assists and averaged a solid 6.68 rating from WhoScored for his performances, which suggests that he could be good competition at the back for Howe next season.

The defender's FBref scouting report also bodes well for Newcastle, as he ranks in the top 21% of centre-backs when compared to those Europe's top five leagues for tackles, assists, pass completion and successful take-ons per 90 minutes, which emphasises the ability he has with the ball at his feet.

Schuurs' comfort in possession isn't surprising when you consider his education in the Netherlands, where de Godenzonen have cultivated a reputation for many years for playing total football, and he could prove to be similarly effective as former Ajax man Botman in Howe's squad next season.

Since joining from Lille last summer, the powerful defender has been a mainstay in Howe's side, making 36 appearances in the Premier League and earning a strong 6.74 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Also 23, Howe would be building a centre-back partnership for the future should Schuurs join, with Fabian Schar likely to need replacing soon as he will turn 32 next season.

In comparison to his countryman, the Toon defender ranks in the top 6% for touches in the opposing penalty area as a marker of his willingness to get forward and in the top 21% for long balls completed, evidence of his fine passing skills.

The similarities between the two defenders are clear to see and if Schuurs proves to be even half as good as Botman has been in his first season at St James' Park, then he could be a superb addition by Howe this summer.