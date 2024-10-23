Erik ten Hag's time as Manchester United manager could soon be up despite the win over Brentford, according to a recent report. It hasn’t been the start the Red Devils were hoping for in this 2024/25 campaign, with poor results putting significant pressure on the Dutchman, and now one of INEOS' targets is apparently eyeing the job.

Man Utd manager latest

Three wins from eight Premier League games have put pressure on Ten Hag, so much so that in the last international break there was talk about his time at Old Trafford coming to an end. INEOS decided to stick with the Dutchman, but that hasn’t stopped managers from being linked as possible replacements.

Almost every coach on the planet has been mentioned as a possible target by this point, but there are still a few new names cropping up. VfB Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness is one of the new names to be linked to Old Trafford, with the 42-year-old impressing enormously in the Bundesliga - they went to Turin and beat Juventus 1-0 in the Champions League this week.

As well as Hoeness, another manager to emerge as a contender is Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, as it has been reported that United have made enquiries about him and his situation in Portugal. But the talk of managers replacing Ten Hag doesn’t stop there, as a manager who has been mentioned as a possible target in the past could now be open to the idea of joining the Red Devils.

Eddie Howe tempted to replace Ten Hag at Man Utd

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown when speaking to Football Insider, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is now tempted by the idea of replacing Ten Hag at Manchester United. Brown used to be a chief scout at Old Trafford and remains well-connected to the club, and he believes the Magpies manager would back himself to take over at Old Trafford.

Howe, who has been described as being “brilliant” by Gary Neville, has been in charge of Newcastle since November 2021 and has already guided the club to a Carabao Cup final and Champions League football. The 46-year-old has been linked with replacing Ten Hag earlier this month, with INEOS reportedly placing Howe on a four-man shortlist, as he is well regarded at United, especially with Dan Ashworth at Old Trafford now.

Browen believes Howe could now be tempted into becoming Man United manager should Ten Hag leave the club. He said: “I’ve heard he’d be tempted by the opportunity. No matter the situation the club finds itself in, anybody would be tempted by that offer. There are major problems which need overhauling, but it’s a great place to be, and it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle record Games 135 Won 67 Drawn 30 Lost 38

“Howe, I believe, would back himself to sort out some of those problems, and that would get the crowd on his side. He’s got a very good reputation. I’ve never worked with him personally, but I’ve heard nothing but good things about him and his management.

“I don’t think there are that many candidates in the frame for the job now. If Ten Hag was sacked tomorrow, where would they go next? That’s why the owners haven’t pulled the trigger, and that’s why Howe’s name is on their list. They obviously feel that if they pull the trigger, he would consider taking over.”