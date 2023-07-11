Newcastle United are eyeing an 'ambitious' swoop for AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez as Eddie Howe steps up his recruitment drive in 2023/24 and their interest is symptomatic of their ambition under their new owners, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news involving Theo Hernandez?

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Newcastle United are keen on Hernandez this summer, though they face competition for his signature from Atletico Madrid.

The report states that any deal will be 'complicated to negotiate' and also details that Juventus star Federico Chiesa is another target for the Magpies, who have already raided Serie A to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

France international Hernandez, who has been hailed as a "beast", enjoyed a productive campaign on the left-hand side of defence for AC Milan, registering four goals and five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Hernandez also offered a prominent threat going forward for AC Milan, taking 1.6 shots and threading 1.2 key passes per match in Serie A, according to WhoScored.

As per Capology, the 25-year-old is understood to rake in around €98,654 (£84,384) per week on the books at San Siro on a contract that runs until June 2026.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor has signalled his belief that Newcastle United's interest in Hernandez is a statement of the ambition held at ownership level at the club.

Taylor stated: "The number 10 [position] is somewhere that I would expect Newcastle to be looking at. There are a few other options as well.

"At left back links to Theo Hernandez, I think the fact there's even interest in Theo Hernandez shows how ambitious Newcastle are and how serious they're going to be in the market in terms of finances. So I would say although there's no real names out there, keep an eye on them."

Who else are Newcastle United targeting this summer?

Newcastle United are in the market for several reinforcements as boss Howe prepares his side for a tilt at the Champions League in 2023/24.

As per Football Insider, Newcastle United are in 'pole position' to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney following the news that Fulham ace Antonee Robinson has penned a new five-year deal in west London, elevating the Scot to become the Magpies' first-choice left-back target.

The Premier League outfit are also keen to offer Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes an immediate route back to the English top flight and are willing to offload out-of-favour wideman Allan Saint-Maximin to raise funds to initiate a swoop, as per Telegraph Sport.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Twitter confirming that the Magpies are admirers of Monaco defender Axel Disasi, stating: "Newcastle and Manchester United are both exploring Disasi deal, no bids yet. Newcastle approached player side this week, expected to make contact with Monaco. Ten Hag approved Disasi — talks for weeks on player side but still waiting for approach with Monaco. More to follow."

More rumours will appear and then some will subsequently begin to gain momentum in the next few weeks and it wouldn't be surprising to see some real high-profile signings grace the St James' Park turf come the start of the season.