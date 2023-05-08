Newcastle United lost against Arsenal on Sunday evening to keep Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion alive in the race for Champions League qualification.

Eddie Howe's free-flowing unit impressed in bouts once again against the title-chasing Gunners but were unable to unravel one of Europe's most formidable outfits this season and stretch the distance on Liverpool in fifth to six points.

The midfield battle was always going to be important, and after an emphatic start the Magpies faded somewhat, with Martin Odegaard and Jorginho pulling the strings.

While the defeat was not detrimental itself, it does now place an added onus on securing results in three of the final four matches of the Premier League season, if Champions League football is indeed to be realised.

Elliot Anderson was effective during his late-match showing, and after success in combative situations might now find a call for a starting role bears fruit as the season's curtain draws to a close.

Should Newcastle unleash Elliot Anderson?

Anderson has been a utility presence on Tyneside this season, in the matchday squad for 30 of the 34 matches but gracing the field just 18 times and starting only once.

However, he is evidently a burgeoning midfield force and could yet wedge his way into contention for an upswing in involvements after catching the eye during his cameo against Mikel Arteta's north London outfit.

The £30k-per-week dynamo recorded a match rating of 7.3, as per Sofascore, which was the highest of any Magpie on the day and a testament to his growing confidence in this Toon team.

Once hailed as a "huge talent" by Joey Barton, Anderson completed both of his dribble attempts and succeeded in all three of his contested duels, also making one tackle and one interception.

The robustness of his short display will have undoubtedly caught Howe's eye, especially given the manner in which Arsenal controlled the central battle for large portions of the affair.

Anderson's performance could even warrant just a second starting display of the season against Leeds United next week, who will certainly bring a fiery tempo and physicality to the clash, with relegation a looming threat and Sam Allardyce now at the helm.

Should the "effortless" - as hailed by former boss Steve Bruce - Anderson be presented with an unlikely starting berth, he could play in the stead of Joe Willock, who has been so impressive this year but flattered to deceive against his former employers in Arsenal.

Willock has made 33 league appearances this term, scoring three goals and supplying six assists, and has earned lavish praise for his "limitless" potential by journalist Simon Coopings.

However, he was less than auspicious against the Gunners, with NewcastleWorld rating his performance at just 5/10, stating that he was 'very wasteful in possession'.

With this in mind, Anderson's guile and dogged perseverance could go a long way to providing the Magpies with enough to edge over the finish line, finally returning to Europe's premier continental competition after two decades away.