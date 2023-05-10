Newcastle United are currently third in the Premier League table with four matches left to play and are on course to secure their place in the Champions League next season.

The Magpies, who managed to avoid relegation from the top-flight last term, are set to make their return to the European stage and one of the secrets to their success has been their exceptional recruitment.

Dan Ashworth joined as the sporting director for the club last summer and enjoyed an excellent first window at the helm with a number of his signings turning out to be sublime pieces of business.

Newcastle transfer news - Magpies eye Elye Wahi

One player, in particular, who has caught the eye is centre-forward Alexander Isak. The 23-year-old joined the Toon from Real Sociedad and has enjoyed a terrific debut campaign with the club.

He has scored ten goals and provided one assist in 18 Premier League appearances, starting 13 times, and has shown his immense quality on the ball on a consistent basis in the final third when selected.

The signing of Isak has proven, so far, to be a masterclass from Ashworth as the English chief was able to identify a clinical, young, European forward who has been able to hit the ground running.

Newcastle's sporting director could repeat that feat this summer by swooping to sign Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, who is a reported target for the club.

Who is Eyle Wahi?

He is a 20-year-old French centre-forward who is valued at €40m (£35m) by his current club and has been thriving in Ligue 1 this season.

The 6 foot 1 dynamo has plundered 17 goals and four assists in 27 starts for Montpellier in the French top-flight and has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer in spite of his young age.

Since making his debut during the 2020/21 campaign, Wahi has found the back of the net 30 times in 50 Ligue 1 starts and that is a phenomenal return for a player who only turned 20 in January of this year.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed the France U21 international as "incredible" earlier this month and has tipped the forward to have a "huge future" in the game, which is backed up by his staggering statistics in the French top-flight.

Isak arrived at the age of 22 and was able to make an instant impact on the team with his goalscoring exploits and Wahi could follow in his footsteps next season.

The ex-Caen youngster has proven himself to be a phenomenal scorer in Ligue 1 and Ashworth must now take another gamble on a young European forward by signing the gem to bolster Eddie Howe's squad this summer.