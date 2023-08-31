Highlights Newcastle have enquired about a loan deal for Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe, 23, is looking for more playing time and is open to leaving before the transfer deadline.

He is excellent at driving forward with the ball, similar to the Magpies' own Joe Willock.

Newcastle United have asked about the conditions of a loan deal for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, and a fresh report has revealed that they’ve already received a reply.

How old is Emile Smith Rowe?

Smith Rowe is 23 years of age and an academy graduate at the Emirates Stadium having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first team back in 2020, but last season, he fell significantly out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

In the Premier League, England’s youth international made zero starts and was forced to come off the bench as a substitute on 12 occasions, via WhoScored, so he knows that despite still having three years remaining on his contract, he’ll have to complete a move elsewhere should he want to get more regular minutes under his belt moving forward.

The Magpies, as it stands, have Elliot Anderson as their only natural option in attacking midfield, as per Transfermarkt, so Eddie Howe could do with entering the market to not only bolster his ranks but also provide healthy competition, and if the following update is to be believed, he’s already tried his luck with the talented prospect.

Are Newcastle signing Emile Smith Rowe?

According to 90min, Newcastle and Aston Villa have “both made contact” with Arsenal to enquire about a loan for Smith Rowe, but they are currently “not entertaining” any kind of exit. Chelsea have also seen an approach rejected, with the Gunners not interested in selling their youth product, especially to a direct rival in the form of the outfit at Stamford Bridge.

However, the player himself is believed to be “open” to the idea of leaving before tomorrow’s deadline in order to increase his game time, though it sounds as if it will take a sizeable proposal to prise him away from N7.

Smith Rowe's Strengths Smith Rowe's Weaknesses Holding on to the ball Aerial Duels Finshing Crossing (via WhoScored)

How many goals does Emile Smith Rowe have?

During his 97 senior appearances for Arsenal, Smith Rowe has racked up 29 contributions (18 goals and 11 assists) and has been dubbed a “difference-maker” by Emirates legend Mesut Ozil, so there’s no doubt that he could have a hugely positive impact in the final third should he put pen to paper at Newcastle.

Read The Latest Newcastle Transfer News HERE...

The Croydon-born dynamo, who pockets £40k-per-week, also recorded a 91.3% pass success rate in the top-flight last season which was higher than any of the regular features achieved in the northeast, so his calmness and composure on the ball would be an upgrade on the boss’ current options at St. James’ Park.

Sponsored by Nike, Smith Rowe is also a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions since the start of his career, including four roles in the midfield, out wide on the left wing and even at centre-forward, so he could be a great option to have in the building should cover be needed if any unexpected injuries were to occur.