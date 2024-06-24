Newcastle United's summer transfer window is starting to whir into life. Lloyd Kelly has been shrewdly signed on a free transfer after leaving Bournemouth but now Eddie Howe is turning his transfer barrel further up the field.

Astute and ambitious investment over the past several years, following the PIF-backed club takeover in 2021, has seen St. James' Park rise from a slippery position at the bottom of the Premier League to enjoy a campaign in the Champions League, now considered a mainstay in and around Europe-qualifying contention.

Newcastle: Transfer Business since PIF Takeover Date Arrivals Departures Net spend Summer 2024 (ongoing) £28m £0m + £28m January 2024 £0m £0m + £0m Summer 2023 £130m £38m + £92m January 2023 £42m £8m + £34m Summer 2022 £115m £3m + £112m January 2022 £86m £0m + £86m TOTAL: £340m £49m + £291m Sourced via Transfermarkt

There's no doubt that the Magpies have spent though, with an urgency to comply with profit and sustainability (PSR) rules ahead of the June 30 deadline.

But still, Newcastle have one eye on strengthening once such obstacles have been circumvented.

Newcastle lining up forward signings

As per The Telegraph, Newcastle had been edging toward signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin in recent days.

However, Sky Sports have since revealed that that move has collapsed, taking Yankuba Minteh's move to Everton with it.

Howe's not only considering upfront however, with journalist Graeme Bailey revealing that an enquiry has been made for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, who is expected to leave Molineux this summer.

Valued at £60m by the Old Gold and on Newcastle's radar for some time now, Neto can play across both flanks and would be a tremendous addition ahead of the new campaign.

Why Pedro Neto would be perfect for Newcastle

Neto would be a credit to any side willing to take him on. Manchester City are also in pursuit of his services but Newcastle's recent willingness to hold talks with Wolves chiefs suggests that plans are being drawn up to lodge a formal offer when presentable.

Let's not forget, the primary focus is on the PSR, an abbreviation very quickly becoming monotonous, but once United venture into sunny July, there will be a fresh lease of life to attack the market and bolster with some exciting signings.

Despite missing half of the 2023/24 campaign, Neto produced a prolific campaign, highly influential on the flank for Gary O'Neil and taking his creative qualities to another level.

Neto, as per Sofascore, started only 18 Premier League matches last season, scoring twice but placing nine assists for his teammates, completing 83% of his passes and averaging 1.9 key passes and 1.9 dribbles per game.

Indeed, as FBref records, the 5 foot 8 winger ranks among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 6% for progressive carries per 90. It's no surprise that he has been described as a "full-backs worst nightmare" by analyst Ben Mattinson. For those very reasons, he would be perfect for Howe and very much adored by the former Bournemouth boss.

Furthermore, his multi-positional ability on the wings makes him the perfect addition at Newcastle, especially if Miguel Almiron is sold this summer, as rumours seem to suggest.

Almiron has been a mainstay under Howe, completing 107 fixtures for the manager, though he has only scored 17 goals and added seven assists in this timeframe. Aged 30, the Paraguay international only posted three goals and one assist across 33 league games last season, averaging 0.7 key passes and 0.7 dribbles per match.

Neto would bring fresh life to the right flank, upgrading Newcastle's creative spark, combativeness and progressive ability, balancing out the zest and zing of Anthony Gordon on the alternate.

Howe would make stellar use of his talents and would be the architect of a whole new wave of success at Newcastle. He must be signed.