Newcastle United are among the leading contenders to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier, but they are set to face stiff competition for his services from a huge club overseas.

How old is Eric Dier?

Dier is now 29 years of age and is the third longest-serving player in the capital since joining from Sporting CP back in 2014. He’s made a total of 361 appearances for Spurs, but despite his loyal service, he’s fallen majorly down the pecking order following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou in the dugout.

The Lilywhites centre-back is yet to make a single appearance in any competition this season, so with his contract expiring in less than a year, this window is the perfect opportunity for his club to cash in should they not want to risk losing an asset for free.

The Athletic have reported that Burnley have already had a loan offer turned down for the England international, with the Premier League giants not willing to sanction a temporary exit due to the situation surrounding his deal, though it sounds like he has two potential suitors hoping to recruit him on a permanent basis.

Are Newcastle signing Eric Dier?

According to Spanish reports (via Football 365), Newcastle are firmly "in the race" for Dier, but he is also being seriously pursued by Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.

The St. James' Park side "like" the veteran, and it's claimed that Spurs are "open to negotiating" a late deal, with the player having been put "in the spotlight" by PIF and Eddie Howe in the northeast.

Postecoglou's star "would have the opportunity" to get the regular game time he requires if he was to join, therefore making the club one of the "big favourites" to accquire his services.

How much does Eric Dier earn?

At Spurs, Dier currently pockets £85k-per-week which, as it stands, he isn’t really earning having yet to feature at all this season, but that could all change should he put pen to paper at Newcastle.

Hailed as a “terrific” footballer by journalist Josh Bunting, the 6 foot 2 colossus was a real rock at the heart of his backline last season, averaging 3.3 clearances and 2.4 aerial wins per top-flight game, via WhoScored, displaying the physical presence that he possesses both on and off the ground.

The Cheltenham-born talent, who is sponsored by Nike, is also capable of getting involved with the action in the final third having posted 33 contributions (17 assists and 16 goals) since the start of his career, showing the positive impact he has at each end of the pitch.

When facing the Magpies, Dier has recorded six victories in 12 head to head clashes that he’s been involved in, even scoring once and providing two assists, as per Transfermarkt, so if he can perform that well in the cauldron that is St James' Park as a visitor, one has to think he could thrive as an experienced head in Howe's backline.