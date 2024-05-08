Newcastle United are expected to make a big contract offer for a "special" Premier League player in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Newcastle eyeing defensive signings

Eddie Howe's side have managed to turn their season around after a particularly poor period earlier in the campaign, but that's not to say that a lack of depth within the squad hasn't been exposed, highlighting the need for summer additions.

Centre-back arguably looks like the most pressing area of the pitch to improve on, not least because Newcastle will be without Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles well into next season, with the defensive duo both suffering ACL injuries.

Fulham ace Tosin Adarabioyo has emerged as a rumoured target for Howe, having put together a strong season that has seen him average four clearances and 2.9 aerial duel wins per game in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Similarly, Salernitana centre-back Lorenzo Pirola has also been linked with sealing a summer switch to St James' Park, with the 22-year-old standing out as an exciting long-term option. He has won 18 caps for Italy's Under-21s, and will surely expect to make the step up to the senior team at some point.

Then there's Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande, who is still basking in the glory of winning the Primeira Liga title last weekend. The youngster is also wanted by Newcastle, who view him as an exciting target who could mature into one of Europe's leading central defenders over time.

Newcastle planning offer for "special" player

According to MilanLive [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are planning to make a significant contract offer for Adarabioyo this summer, and they hold an advantage over AC Milan in the battle to sign him.

While the Serie A giants are thought to be "examining" a move for the £47,000-a-week Fulham centre-back, the Magpies can give him a "very superior contract" and are "very interested" in acquiring his services.

This is a real boost for Newcastle, suggesting that they are in pole position to sign Adarabioyo, completing the signing of an imposing footballer in the process. Now 26, he has been something of a late developer in some ways, gradually seeing his reputation rise since joining Fulham back in 2020, but he appears to be coming right into his prime years.

He has been a rock at the heart of the Cottagers' defence this season, helping them become even more of an established Premier League team, and manager Marco Silva is under no illusions as to how important he is to his side: "We missed him a lot in the first three months of the season. Issa [Diop] did really well, but Tosin is a special player for us - I can’t hide that situation. The way he can defend the box, and on the ball, he’s a special player. He can build the way I want to play."The fact that Adarabioyo knows the Premier League well could make him less of a risk than other targets from abroad, and his contract expires in the summer, meaning he would be available on a free transfer, allowing Newcastle to offer him a good contract while leaving funds for other big signings.