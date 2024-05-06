Newcastle United are expected to make an official bid for an exciting South American player in the summer transfer window, according to a new transfer claim.

Big transfer window for Newcastle

The Magpies have a vital summer ahead of them, as they look to find a fine line between making significant signings and also ensuring they don't break Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. For example, they now may choose to keep hold of Callum Wilson instead of spending big on a new striker, but new faces are undoubtedly still needed.

A host of different players are reportedly being eyed up by Newcastle, with Everton midfielder Amadou Onana constantly linked with a move to Tyneside, sealing a reunion with Anthony Gordon in the process. Another Premier League ace in Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo is also a target for Eddie Howe, having shone at the heart of his side's defence this season.

One report has claimed that the Magpies are willing to make a bid for exciting Real Madrid teenager Arda Guler, although the La Liga giants may not be happy to move him on, given his long-term potential.

There is also the managerial situation to potentially focus on, should PIF part company with Howe, but Newcastle's strong end to the season suggests that he will more than likely keep his job. If not, former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is thought to be an option to replace the Englishman.

Newcastle expected to bid for South American ace

According to Radio Continental journalist Martin Costa [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are considering tabling an offer for Boca Juniors midfielder Kevin Zenon in the summer window.

The Magpies have scouted him in the past, seeing him as an exciting option to bring in, and they have "again expressed an intention" to bring him to St James' Park ahead of next season. He has a €15m (£13m) release clause in his current deal, which could be triggered soon.

Zenon may not be a household name yet, but that's not to say that he couldn't be a brilliant addition for Newcastle this summer, having been touted as a possible replacement for Miguel Almiron in the past.

Stats (via FBref) Zenon (for Union Santa Fe last season) Almiron (for Newcastle this season) Progressive Carries 41 77 Progressive Passes 88 88 Goals 2 3 Assists 0 1 Starts 17 23

The 22-year-old has impressed for Boca since joining the Argentine side, scoring three goals and registering four assists in his first 19 appearances for them. That suggests he can handle the pressure of moving to a big club, having previously been at Union Santa Fe, and the value of his release clause means Newcastle wouldn't have to break the bank to snap him up.

At 22, Zenon wouldn't be coming in as a quick fix at Newcastle, instead being considered a long-term option, in what could be shrewd business further down the line. The Magpies have shown a shift in strategy towards finding young gems recently - the signings of Yankuba Minteh and Garang Kuol being perfect examples - and Zenon could be the latest project in Howe's production line.