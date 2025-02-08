Newcastle United are believed to be considering making a move for a 27-year-old goalkeeper in the summer, with the club expected to "move forward" in their efforts to sign him.

The Magpies are in a great place currently, having secured a place in the EFL Cup final earlier this week, seeing off Arsenal after a 2-0 home win in the semi-final second leg.

Next up for Eddie Howe's side is a trip to Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday evening. While Newcastle will clearly be expected to progress, it has the potential to be a banana skin, with their opponents topping League One and enjoying a great season of their own.

The Magpies may have just bested Arsenal on the pitch, but a recent transfer rumour has claimed that the two Premier League clubs are also battling to sign Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert in the summer transfer window. The Dutchman famously scored a hat-trick at St James' Park last month, as the Cherries ran out 4-1 winners.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has also been mentioned as a potential Newcastle transfer target, following another productive campaign for the Eagles - one that has seen him score 13 goals in all competitions.

Newcastle to make move for 27 y/o ace

According to reports in South America [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are set to "move forward in the negotiations" to sign Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri this summer. The 27-year-old Brazilian could cost as much as £25m at the end of the season, and he is said to be dreaming of sealing a move to the Premier League.

With Martin Dubravka's time at Newcastle expected to come to an end soon, and Nick Pope not getting any younger, it is only right that the club should be focusing on possible goalkeeping reinforcements.

In Perri, the Magpies could have a great option to bring in, with the Lyon ace making 32 appearances for them to date, keeping 11 clean sheets in that time. While yet to represent Brazil at senior level, he has also won six caps at youth team international level - five for the Under-20s and one for the Under-23s.

Perri is contracted with Lyon until the summer of 2028, hence Newcastle being unable to snap him up on the cheap at the end of the season, but he is still relatively young in goalkeeping terms, so he would be considered a long-term investment.

Whether the Magpies feel the need to sign two 'keepers remains to be seen, with Burnley stopper James Trafford a player who has constantly been mentioned as a target between the sticks.

Regardless of whether he comes in or not, though, Perri should be considered an ideal target who can fill the likely void left by Dubravka, as well as pushing Pope for playing time.