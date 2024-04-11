Despite Newcastle United's injury crisis this campaign, it has come with a positive as it's allowed boss Eddie Howe to give valuable first-team minutes to multiple youngsters within the club.

Lewis Miley and Elliot Anderson have been the main beneficiaries for the Magpies, with the duo making 31 Premier League appearances between them this season.

17-year-old Miley has taken the league by storm despite his tender age, becoming a real mainstay in the Newcastle side, after the injuries and suspension to Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, respectively.

He managed to score his first top-flight goal in the 3-0 victory against Fulham at St James' Park back in December, with the youngster going from strength to strength after his goal.

After Miley's brilliant start to life in the first team under Howe, the Magpies boss and Saudi PIF should step up the chase for another teenage talent who has been linked with a move to the club.

Newcastle interested in 17-year-old talent

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle are battling Bundesliga side Bayern Munich for the signature of 17-year-old talent Assan Ouedraogo.

The attacking midfielder, who plays for Schalke in Bundesliga 2, has excelled for the side despite the club struggling to secure an immediate return to Germany's top flight.

He's scored twice and contributed with two assists in 14 appearances this season in what has been a breakthrough season for the youngster.

Despite the Magpies and Bayern's interest, Roma, Atalanta and Leipzig all remain interested in Ouedraogo, who is valued at £6.8m, as per Transfermarkt.

Ouedraogo & Miley could be the future of Newcastle

Given the pair are both still aged just 17, Miley and Ouedraogo could prove to be the future of Newcastle, with the duo not looking out of place so far this season.

The "world-class" youngster, as described by German video scout Adam Khan, has produced some excellent stats in the Bundesliga 2 this season, with Ouedraogo averaging 3.4 progressive carries with the ball at his feet, as he looks to create danger every time he gets on the ball.

The young German has also completed 3.6 successful take-ons this season - a tally that sees him rank within the top 1% of the league. It's also allowed him to produce 3.2 shot-creating actions per game, which reflects his ability with the ball in the final third.

Ouedraogo's stats in 23/24 Statistics Tally Successful take-ons 3.6 Progressive carries 3.4 Shot-creating actions 3.2 Non-penalty goals 0.3 Touches in attacking area 3 Stats via FBref

When delving into Miley's stats before his back injury, he would be the perfect deep-lying partner for the German youngster to continue his attacking threat and cause the opposition endless problems.

The Newcastle academy graduate has excelled with and without the ball this campaign, achieving an 82% pass completion rate whilst winning 2.5 tackles per game.

Miley has also averaged 1.5 blocks per 90 this season, with his ability to win the ball and break up the play very impressive despite being just 17 years of age.

Even though the duo are at the very start of their professional careers, they would both be huge assets together in the middle of the Magpies' midfield and have the potential to grow into potential world-beaters.

Although they may face tough competition from German giants for his signature, Howe and the PIF must do everything possible to win the race for the youngster's coveted signature.