Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing the signing of a "brilliant" Premier League player, in a deal that could break his current club's outgoing transfer record.

Newcastle eye transfers despite Howe and Mitchell feud

The rumours surrounding the sour relationship between Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell are refusing to go away, with the Magpies' manager and sporting director seemingly failing to see eye to eye since the latter replaced Dan Ashworth during the summer.

In fact, a big new claim has suggested that, in a summer meeting which did not involve Howe, Mitchell told staff that he is now the man in charge, leaving many in the room stunned. Clear-the-air talks are believed to be planned or have already taken place at Newcastle, and it is an issue that needs to be resolved either way as soon as possible.

As for potential Magpies signings, Monaco youngster Maghnes Akliouche has been linked with a move to St James' Park, with Mitchell wanting to snap him up after working alongside him at the Ligue 1 club, before leaving at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Villarreal attacking midfielder Alex Baena has emerged as a potential option in the January transfer window, should Howe feel he needs more depth in the middle of the park. Scouts have been sent to watch him in action, and he already has five assists to his name in just six La Liga starts this season.

Newcastle eyeing move for "brilliant" forward

According to Give Me Sport, Newcastle are interested in signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, as they look for more attacking quality. Liverpool and Arsenal are also providing stiff competition, however, highlighting how well thought of the Cameroon international is.

The Bees want more than £40m for his services, which would beat the fee paid by Al-Ahli for Ivan Toney, and it looks like any deal would take place next summer not in January, with all three suitors expected to head "to the negotiating table at the end of the season".

Mbeumo could be a wonderful signing for Newcastle, considering he is arguably one of the most in-form wide players in the Premier League so far this season.

The 25-year-old already has five goals in six games in the league, one of which came in the first minute of last Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to West Ham, and Brentford manager Thomas Frank has hailed him as "brilliant". Meanwhile, Tottenham ace James Maddison even called his goal against Spurs this month "fantastic", claiming it would be in contention for the Goal of the Month award.

Liverpool and Arsenal being interested in Mbeumo is clearly an issue for Newcastle, considering the pair are Premier League title challengers, but they already have elite players in Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka in Mbeumo's right-sided role.

Howe doesn't possess such a level of talent there - they were linked with finding an upgrade on Miguel Almiron all summer long - so the hope is that the Brentford star sees himself as more of a regular starter at St James', deciding that a move there would be better for him moving forward.