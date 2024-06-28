One of the most enticing discussions in English football is which club, including Newcastle United, have the best academy. Newcastle have produced some impressive players in recent years, most recently young Lewis Miley who broke into the Magpies' starting eleven last season and has since become a prominent feature in their team.

Manchester United and Arsenal are two of the favourites to take this particular crown. The Red Devils have produced some legendary players over the years, from the Busby Babes to the Class of ‘92. Nowadays, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are representing Carrington at the moment.

For Arsenal, their famous Hale End academy is represented by the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe., with the likes of Reiss Nelson also involved in the Gunners squad last season.

Chelsea are another side who have a prominent academy in England. Cobham has produced some iconic players too, and they had several academy graduates in their Champions League-winning side of 2021, including Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

Now, with the transfer window here, one of those players in that famous Chelsea side has been linked with Newcastle in recent days, and they could look to bring him in to strengthen their side ahead of next season.

Newcastle target Serie A defender

The Cobham academy graduate in question here is Fikayo Tomori, who is now playing at Italian giants AC Milan. The England international left Chelsea in 2021 for Milan, but could now make a return to the Premier League by joining Newcastle.

According to a report from The Guardian, 'contact has been made with Milan' for a potential deal to bring Tomori to St James’ Park this summer, but it is not yet clear if a deal will be struck between the two sides.

The report stats that Milan are looking for a fee of more than £40m to consider selling the English centre-back. They explain that, at this stage, it is 'unclear whether a compromise can be reached', although interest from Newcastle is certainly there.

That £40m figure would be one Milan are no doubt keen to hit to ensure they make a profit on any potential deal for Tomori. They paid Chelsea £25m to acquire his services three years ago, after a loan spell, meaning that they would make a healthy profit on the player if they make £40m or more on him.

How Tomori would fit in at Newcastle

Despite missing a fair chunk of the season due to a hamstring injury, Tomori featured 26 times in Serie A for Milan last season, chipping in with four goals. He helped to keep an impressive seven clean sheets out of Milan’s 13 in that time, too, as per Sofascore.

Most Serie A clean sheets 2023/24 Number of clean sheets Club 21 Inter 18 Torino 17 Juventus, Bologna 15 Atalanta 13 Milan, Lazio Stats from Sofascore

Football journalist Matteo Bonetti described Tomori as “masterful” in December 2023, praising him for the way he was seen “commanding the back line” for the Rossoneri, and this is certainly reflected in his stats.

One thing that stands out about Tomori’s game is his ball-carrying ability. The 26-year-old was statistically one of the best ball-carrying defenders in Serie A last season as per FBref, averaging 1.50 progressive carries per 90 minutes, which ranked him in the top 16%. The defender also averaged 3.00 final third carries, elite numbers which place him in the top 1% of Serie A defenders.

Not only that, the Canadian-born defender is very imposing in the air, standing at 6 foot. On average last season, Tomori won three aerial duels per 90 minutes, which gave him an average win rate of 75%.

Tomori could pair well with one of Eddie Howe’s first-choice defenders, Sven Botman. The Dutchman has been out injured with an anterior cruciate ligament injury twice, and will not return until October 2024. However, the 24-year-old could strike a good partnership with Tomori when he is fit from his injury.

Firstly, the pair would complement each other well given Botman is left-footed and Tomori right-footed. On the ball, as per Sofascore, the Dutchman is very composed, and averages a 91% pass accuracy per game, completing 54.1 passes. Having two defenders who are very composed on the ball, with different strengths, would really enhance the quality of Newcastle’s back four.

He is also a great recovery defender, with his large stride helping him to cover ground quickly. Botman averages 4.1 ball recoveries per game, as well as averaging 3.1 clearances. He also excels in the air winning two aerial duels each game on average last season.

There is little doubt that Tomori would be a good addition to the squad at St James’ Park. In the modern market, £40m is not too unreasonable, and he would bring great quality to Newcastle’s defence.