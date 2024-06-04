Despite Newcastle United's injury crisis this campaign, it has come with a positive as it's allowed boss Eddie Howe to give valuable first-team minutes to multiple youngsters within the club.

Lewis Miley and Elliot Anderson have been the main beneficiaries for the Magpies, with the duo making 38 Premier League appearances between them this season.

18-year-old Miley has taken the league by storm despite his tender age, becoming a real mainstay in the Newcastle side, after the injuries and suspension to Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, respectively.

He managed to score his first top-flight goal in the 3-0 victory against Fulham at St James' Park back in December, with the youngster going from strength to strength after his goal.

After Miley's brilliant start to life in the first team under Howe, the Magpies boss and Saudi PIF should step up the chase for another teenage talent who has been linked with a move to the club.

Newcastle interested in 18-year-old talent this summer

According to a report from Sky Germany over the weekend, Newcastle are battling numerous Premier League sides for the signature of 18-year-old talent Assan Ouedraogo.

The attacking midfielder, who plays for Schalke in Bundesliga 2, has excelled for the side despite the club struggling to secure an immediate return to Germany's top flight.

He's scored three times and contributed with two assists in 17 appearances this season in what has been a breakthrough season for the youngster.

Despite the Magpies's interest, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool all remain interested in Ouedraogo, who would cost either of the sides in excess of £12m this summer.

Why Ouedraogo could be the next Bellingham

In previous months, Transfermarkt's Manuel Veth has compared the youngster to Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham - a reasonable comparison given their similar rise and stats in 2023/24.

The duo both made the first impact on professional football playing at their boyhood clubs in the second tier of their respective countries, before either moving or being linked with a transfer to one of Europe’s elite. Bellingham, of course, started life at Birmingham City, for whom he made 44 appearances as a teenager, scoring twice and providing two assists.

When comparing their stats from the previous season, the duo have produced similar figures, albeit at vastly different levels of quality - with the Champions League-winning Bellingham recording 36 goals and assists in his debut season at the Bernabeu.

The German youngster has averaged slightly fewer shots per 90 than the Champions League winner, but has averaged nearly double the amount of successful take-ons - demonstrating his ability to drive forward with the ball at his feet.

How Ouedraogo compares to Bellingham in 2023/24 Statistics Ouedraogo Bellingham Games 17 28 Shots 2.3 2.4 Successful take-ons 3.4 1.9 Take-on success 52% 52% Assists per 90 0.1 0.2 Stats via FBref

Whilst he averages more take-ons, the pair both have the same completion rate of 52%, but both average very similar averages when it comes to assists per 90.

Ouedraogo undoubtedly has a long way to go before he reaches the levels of Bellingham, but the midfielder, who’s “destined for elite football” according to data analyst Ben Mattinson, has the potential to be special.

With the club already having success with Miley, the Magpies must pursue a deal for the youngster, keeping one eye on the future but also vastly improving their current squad depth.