Newcastle United are eyeing the bargain signing of an “outstanding” young striker this summer, according to a fresh transfer rumour that emerged over the weekend.

The Magpies know the importance of having a strong summer window, following a season that has ended up being more disappointing than many expected, with Premier League results below-par and Champions League elimination at the group stage.

Lots of players have been linked with moves to Newcastle in recent months, with Eddie Howe no doubt eyeing signings in various areas of the pitch, with ageing players needing to be replaced and squad depth looking to be improved.

Juventus star Federico Chiesa has been backed to join the Magpies a number of times of late, but Barcelona are also believed to be providing competition for his signature. The Italian is out of contract at Juve in 2025, so the Serie A side could look to cash in on him this summer.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has been backed to join Newcastle, too, following a strong season in the Premier League, but Tottenham are rivalling them in the race to sign him, and could be able to offer him Champions League football next season.

It is also essential that Newcastle could keep hold of some of their most important players, and there is hope that Bruno Guimaraes will now stay put at St James' Park, having bought a new house for his family in Northumberland.

According to an update from The Chronicle, Newcastle are interested in completing the bargain signing of Ricky-Jade Jones this summer, with the Peterborough United ace available for just £2m.

He is described in the report as the "best presser in League One", adding that "Financial fair play restrictions mean United could be on the hunt for bargain signings this summer, which would allow them to strengthen while spending larger amounts on key targets".

Granted, Jones might not be the big-name, big-money signing that Newcastle fans will want to bolster their attack at the end of the season, but he could still be such a shrewd signing, with Liverpool, who are renowned for their analytics-based scouting, also linked with him. The 21-year-old has scored 10 goals and registered four assists in 29 League One starts this season, and he is capable of shining mainly as a centre forward, but also out wide, especially on the left wing.

Given his age, he would also be considered a long-term target, while Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson has heaped praise on him, saying: "Ricky’s family were very excited when I met them. They are a great group and very close and Ricky is an outstanding young man.

"He deserves the professional contract. We feel he has real potential. He has a great attitude and work ethic. It is just the start, but he has a desire to work hard and that is vitally important. He has real quality, is a big lad, has unbelievable pace and is the quickest player that I have worked with."

Ricky-Jade Jones' League One stats this season Total Appearances 42 Starts 29 Goals 10 Assists 4 Shots per game 1.8 Dribbles per game 0.6 Key passes per game 0.4

Jones' pace certainly catches the eye, and could be a potent weapon for Newcastle, and at a time when astute business is required in order to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, it makes perfect sense.