This summer is a crucial one for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United if they are to make a return to Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Magpies have built a brilliant foundation with a very competitive squad for the Premier League, but injuries have decimated the squad during the previous season, restricting the club to a seventh-placed finish and missing out on any European football.

Fixture congestion undoubtedly contributed to Newcastle’s bloated injury list, with the lack of squad depth being highlighted at multiple points during the season.

New additions are desperately needed at St James’ Park during the off-season, bolstering Howe’s squad, matching his and the Saudi PIF’s ambitions to become one of the best clubs in world football.

The defensive unit is in need of investment, with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both out until the turn of the year following their respective ACL injuries.

Lloyd Kelly has already moved to Tyneside on a free transfer from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, but he could be joined by one other player who’s caught the eye in recent months.

Newcastle reignite interest in defensive talent

According to A Bola via Sport Witness, Newcastle are back in contact over a move to sign Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande following previous interest in his signature.

The Ivorian has excelled in Portugal last campaign, starting on 26 occasions and scoring two goals - a record that has put the Magpies back on red alert.

It’s previously been stated that Diomande has an €80m (£69m) release clause, but the latest update from Portugal confirms that Sporting are potentially open to letting him depart for €60m (£50m) - an absolute bargain for a player of his talent and potential.

Fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Arsenal have previously been credited with an interest in the Ivorian, but Howe must prioritise a move for the youngster this summer, with the talent having all the qualities to be the perfect partner for Botman upon his return from injury.

Why Diomande could be the perfect partner for Botman

Botman has been an excellent addition to Howe’s side since his £32m move from Lille a couple of years ago, but he’s desperately been lacking a partner at the heart of Newcastle’s defence.

Whilst he may be an expensive signing, Diomande, who’s previously been dubbed as “one of the most exciting CB prospects” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, he would certainly improve the backline whilst also potentially being a better addition than the Dutchman.

The defender averaged 1.7 tackles per 90 last season, as per FBref, also winning two aerials per game, demonstrating his excellent defensive ability despite his tender age.

Despite his successes off the ball, the 20-year-old has also excelled with the ball at his feet, averaging a whopping 5.2 progressive passes per 90 - a tally that ranks him in the top 8% of centre-backs in Portugal. This would allow the Magpies to transition into a more possession-based side next season should he arrive at St James’ Park.

Ousmane Diomande's stats for Sporting in 23/24 Statistics Diomande Games 26 Passes per 90 74 Pass completion 92% Tackles 1.7 Progressive passes 5.2 Successful take-ons 0.4 Progressive carries 0.9 Stats via FBref

Diomande is also capable of dribbling the ball out from the back, averaging 0.9 progressive carries per 90, with his excellent ball-playing skills providing a new dimension to Howe’s defence that it’s desperately been lacking.

His ability is there for all to see and Howe's side now desperately need to push in the race for his signature to avoid missing out on one of Europe's top young talents - with the aim of establishing a long-term partnership with Botman.

Whilst Diomande may cost the club nearly double what they paid for Botman, it would be a worthwhile investment, with the Ivorian having the talent to star at the back alongside the 24-year-old for Newcastle for many years to come.