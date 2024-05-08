Newcastle United's heavy spending under the Saudi PIF could be about to continue in the summer, with the Magpies desperately needing to increase their squad depth ahead of next season.

The club are already looking to strengthen the centre-back department after the long-term injury suffered by Sven Botman, with the Dutchman ruled out for up to nine months after his ACL surgery.

The Magpies are said to be edging closer to completing a deal to sign Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer when his current deal expires with the Cherries on the 30th of June.

Injuries have left Eddie Howe's side light in multiple key areas across the pitch, with other players such as Joelinton and Nick Pope spending multiple months on the sidelines.

Alongside the backline, Howe's midfield has also been depleted due to injuries, with the club targeting one player to potentially complete the Magpies' midfield puzzle this summer.

Newcastle United eyeing £50m midfielder this summer

Although the club will have to operate in a sensible manner given their current FFP situation, they will try and improve the squad with one player in particular catching the eye.

According to The Athletic's Chris Waugh, the Magpies are admirers of Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, with the Englishman not seen as a direct replacement for Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes should he depart St James' Park this summer.

However, the deal could cost the Saudi PIF a pretty penny, as Nuno Espirito Santo's side are expected to be wanting a bid of at least £50m to part ways with the 24-year-old.

Whilst he may be an expensive addition to the Newcastle squad, Gibbs-White would add serious quality to the midfield department, potentially playing in a box-to-box or a more advanced role behind the front three.

Waugh might claim that the former Wolves man wouldn't come in to replace Guimaraes, but he certainly wouldn't be a bad option should the 26-year-old have his release clause triggered over the off-season.

How Gibbs-White could fit in at Newcastle

With Sandro Tonali set to come back from his suspension in October, the Italian will be like a new signing for Howe's side, allowing him to sit as an anchor at the base of the Magpies' midfield, with Gibbs-White ahead of him.

The "sensational" talent, as described by former teammate Billy Sharp, has operated in a deeper role for Forest in recent weeks, partnering Danilo in the Reds' midfield.

He's still produced some excellent numbers in the Premier League this season, showcasing his versatility in a side that has struggled for the vast majority of the campaign.

Gibbs-White's stats at Forest 23/24 Statistics Tally Matches played 35 Goals 5 Assists 8 Passes completed 926 Successful dribbles 43 Chances created 69 Tackles 24 Duels won 186 Stats via FotMob

He's been likened to former Newcastle midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum by talent scout Jacek Kulig, with the Englishman potentially able to follow in his footsteps on Tyneside.

Despite only lasting a season at St James' Park, Wijnaldum flourished during the 2015/16 campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 40 games in all competitions, prior to departing for Liverpool on a £25m deal upon the Magpies' relegation.

The hope will be that Gibbs-White can have an equally as impressive, albeit more sustained impact at Newcastle as the Dutchman, while also filling the shoes of Guimaraes in the process, with the latter man a real attacking threat having chipped in with six goals and six assists in the league this term.

With Gibbs-White boasting 13 league goal involvements of his own, he can certainly fill that attack-minded void in Howe's side. As such, should Guimaraes depart, the club should make the Forest man their primary target to replace him.