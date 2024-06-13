Newcastle United enjoyed another successful campaign in front of goal, with the club scoring the fourth-most goals in the Premier League during 2023/24.

However, the club failed to secure a second successive season of European football, finishing seventh, three places lower than the season prior in the Premier League.

The defensive department has prevented the Magpies from any further success, with numerous different injury problems seeing Eddie Howe's side conceding 29 more goals in the league than they managed in 2022/23.

Newcastle's forward line undoubtedly saved the Magpies from a disastrous campaign, with striker Alexander Isak single-handedly keeping the club within arm's length of a European spot, scoring 21 times in 30 Premier League outings over the course of the season.

Despite the Swede’s excellent performances for the Magpies, Howe’s side are still on the hunt for more attacking reinforcements, including one player who has previously excelled during a stint in England’s top flight.

Newcastle submit bid for former Premier League star

According to Jijantes FC, Newcastle have submitted a bid in the region of £17m including add-ons for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres who could be set to leave the Catalan giants this summer.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals in his 29 LaLiga appearances this season, with his goalscoring exploits potentially able to complete the Magpies’ frontline in 2024/25.

As also relayed by Sport Witness, Barcelona are keen on offloading Torres who cost the Catalan club €55m (£46m) back in 2021, but it’s unclear whether the player himself would be keen on a move to Tyneside.

Barca desperately need to raise funds this summer to help combat their current financial issues, with Howe’s side needing to take advantage and sign the talent who could become their next addition after Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and prove to be the perfect alternative to fellow target Michael Olise.

Why Torres would be the perfect Olise alternative

In recent weeks, Newcastle have reportedly been aiming to make three or four ‘high impact’ signings, with the Frenchman on their list of targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Olise, who is valued at £60m, is undoubtedly a top talent, with his tally of ten goals and six assists in his 19 outings in the Premier League certainty able to improve Howe’s attacking department.

However, despite having made contact with Palace over a potential move, the Tynesiders face competition for his signature, with the rumoured figure potentially out of Newcastle’s price range given their recent issues with FFP.

Torres could prove to be a cheaper alternative to the Palace forward, but he would provide just as much of an impact, with his stats in 2023/24 reflecting the talent he possesses despite his disappointing move back to his homeland.

How Torres & Olise compare in 2023/24 Statistics Torres Olise Games 29 19 Minutes played 1,211 1,275 Goals + assists 9 16 Goals per shot 0.2 0.2 Percentage of shots on target 40% 36% Pass accuracy 78% 75% Stats via FBref

When comparing the pair on FBref, Olise has produced more goals and assists combined, but it’s the only area where he’s beaten the Spaniard over the course of the last 12 months.

The former Manchester City star, who’s been dubbed “world-class” by former boss Xavi Hernandez, has completed more of the passes he’s attempted and averaged more shots on target, thus indicating his creative and clinical threat in the final third.

They’ve both averaged the same amount of goals per shot during the last year, with Torres needing a fresh start to live up to the potential that he previously showcased at the Etihad.

Should the Magpies be able to negotiate a deal in and around the rumoured £17m fee, it would prove to be excellent business, with the club getting a very talented forward - whilst also ensuring they stay within the confines of the Premier League’s FFP rules.

Having already got Kelly through the door on a free transfer, another low-cost deal would be a dream scenario.