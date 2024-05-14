Newcastle United are believed to be battling Liverpool for the free signing of a player hailed as a "privilege to play with", according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies could have a busy summer transfer window ahead of them, with incomings making Eddie Howe's squad stronger, but other players potentially moving on to pastures new, such as Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with a move to Man City.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Newcastle are closing in on the double signing of Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly this summer, with the duo potentially arriving on free transfers from Fulham and Bournemouth respectively. Both are out of contract at the end of the season.

Alexander Isak has grown into one of the first names on Howe's team sheet, but the striker has been linked with completing a move to Barcelona, with centre-back Andreas Christensen possibly heading the other way. While the Dane is an impressive player in his own right, it is surely a piece of business that the supporters will want to avoid happening.

Young Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong is also reportedly wanted by Newcastle, with the 18-year-old considered one for the future, but Tottenham are believed to be in the mix for his signature, too. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is a target as well, as he looks for a possible reunion with Howe after their time together at Bournemouth.

Newcastle battling Liverpool and Celtic for McCarthy

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle are interested in signing Alex McCarthy from Southampton this summer, with the 34-year-old goalkeeper also wanted by the likes of Celtic and Liverpool. McCarthy is also on course to be a free agent at the nd of Jun when his contract at St Mary's expires.

"Celtic are on the look out for a goalkeeper with Joe Hart retiring at the end of the season. Brendan Rodgers wants a keeper who is good with his feet and has looked at signing McCarthy previously. Liverpool and Newcastle United are also monitoring developments with McCarthy as they draw up shortlists for back-up keepers."

McCarthy may not be the huge signing that many Newcastle fans want this summer, but that's not to say that it wouldn't be a shrewd piece of business by the club.

The Englishman has had to make do with being a fringe player at Southampton this season, only making six appearances in the Championship, but he started in Sunday's 0-0 draw away to West Brom in the play-off semi-final first leg, being described as "massive" by manager Russell Martin, in terms of the performance he produced at the Hawthorns.

McCarthy has also been hailed as a "privilege to play with" and a "joke" of a player by teammate Flynn Downes, with his experience shining through.

The Saints ace, on £50,000-a-week, may not come in as first-choice goalkeeper at Newcastle, but in terms of safe deputies who know how to handle the Premier League, he could be a shrewd signing, not to mention also being a homegrown player to add to the required quota.