Newcastle United could be ready to rival Real Madrid for a Premier League star this summer, it has emerged.

Magpies with money to spend

There have been plenty of fears on Tyneside that it will need to be a quiet summer for Newcastle United as they look to avoid retribution for breaching the Premier League's financial fair play regulations, having already seen Everton and Nottingham Forest punished for it.

There has even been speculation that they will have to sell one of their stars to fund any summer business, with European football and the windfall that accompanies it looking unlikely as things stand.

However, recent reports have suggested that Newcastle do indeed have the money to spend this summer despite FFP concerns, and that they have been scouting a whole host of expensive names as they look to hand Eddie Howe further reinforcements ahead of the new season.

They could even be set to go head to head with Spanish giants Real Madrid for one of the Premier League's breakout stars this season, according to the latest transfer information.

Newcastle in race for Branthwaite

That comes in the form of a move for Everton talent Jarrad Branthwaite, who has risen to prominence at Goodison Park this season after impressing at PSV Eindhoven last campaign.

Though the Toffees have struggled, Branthwaite has been a rare glimmer of hope in an otherwise dire season, and the left-footed centre-back has become one of the Premier League's hottest properties.

Jarrad Branthwaite vs Newcastle centre-backs Premier League stats 23/24 Jarrad Branthwaite Sven Botman Fabian Schar Jamaal Lascelles Appearances 25 17 28 15 Pass accuracy 79.1% 90.6% 83.6% 86.6% Tackles (per 90) 2 1.31 1.11 1.19 Interceptions (per 90) 1.64 0.59 0.92 0.34 Aerial duels won % 65.3% 66.7% 50.5% 66.2%

He has garnered praise from all corners, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher dubbing him outstanding earlier in the season: “Branthwaite has been outstanding", he told Monday Night Football. “I remember being a young lad going in myself at Liverpool and it’s an unforgiving position, I had to go to full-back for the next three or four years and then go back to centre-back, so you can see the quality we have.”

Branthwaite was even called up to the latest England squad, and harbours hopes of making the Three Lions squad for EURO 2024, though he is yet to make his debut under Gareth Southgate.

Now, football transfers have revealed that Newcastle have 'emerged as contenders' for his signature, with Everton demanding around £75m to let him leave this summer. They will face competition, however, from both Manchester Clubs and also Real Madrid, all of whom are showing an interest in the talented Englishman.

It is the Red Devils that are leading the race, with United ready to go "all in" to secure his services this summer. Meanwhile, it is added that at this stage Newcastle are rank outsiders, and that it would 'be unlikely that the centre-back opts to make a move to St James' Park'.

The Magpies are searching for a defender to succeed the impressive but ageing Fabian Schar and provide a long-term partner to Sven Botman, but with less financial muscle than those they are competing with, trying to tempt Branthwaite to follow Anthony Gordon's path to Tyneside may be a tough ask.