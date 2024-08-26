Newcastle United are believed to be keen on signing a Premier League attacking ace who is "really difficult for defenders" to play against, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

Eddie Howe may still be interested in adding more fresh faces to his squad, not least at centre-back, as they look to strengthen in a vital area of the pitch. Marc Guehi continues to be a target in the remaining days of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has also been mentioned as an option, should a move for Guehi fail to materialise, with injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles making it essential for at least one new defender to make the move to St James' Park.

Meanwhile, Adrien Rabiot is also a reported target for the Magpies, having left Juventus at the end of last season, meaning he is now available on a free transfer. Manchester United are also considered potential suitors, however, so Howe's men may have a battle on their heads to sign him.

Raheem Sterling could also be an option for Newcastle before the month ends, having been cast aside by new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who has made it clear that he has no future at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle eyeing move for £40m ace

According to a new update from The Boot Room, Newcastle are considering making a late move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin before the current transfer window closes.

The report states that Howe "is a huge fan" of the £40m-rated Englishman, with the Magpies' interest remaining after looking to sign him earlier in the summer in a swap deal involving Yankuba Minteh.

Calvert-Lewin is a top-quality player when he is fit and firing, with the only reservation surrounding him the injury problems that he has suffered down the years.

If Newcastle are willing to take that risk or believe that he has overcome his fitness woes, then he could be a fantastic signing this summer, having shone so often for Everton, scoring 54 goals in 215 appearances in the Premier League. He has also been lauded by Jamie Carragher in the past, with the Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool hero once saying of him:

"I’ve always been a massive fan of Calvert-Lewin, I have. I’ve always really liked him. The thing that’s always let him down is goals. I know people will say that’s the obvious thing for a centre forward, [but] he almost ticked every other box. His aerial ability; his pace; his strength; making runs also, making it really difficult for defenders."

Whether or not Everton are happy to sell such an important player is up for debate, however, especially after such a poor start to the season for the Blues, but the fact that Calvert-Lewin has the same agent as Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento could possibly help with negotiations over a move to St James'.