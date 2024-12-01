Looking to sign a new attacker on the right-hand side, Newcastle United are now reportedly eyeing a January loan move to sign a big-money star who's even quicker than Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies' search for a winger almost feels like an open secret ahead of 2025, as they reportedly prepare to show the door to Miguel Almiron in pursuit of a much-needed upgrade for Eddie Howe. Names such as Bryan Mbuemo and Antoine Semenyo have been mentioned, who could both sharpen what has been a fairly blunt Newcastle frontline in the current campaign.

Their struggle for goals was on show once again last time out, with Marc Guehi's ironic own goal not enough to take the Magpies to all three points against Crystal Palace after Daniel Munoz's last-gasp equaliser.

If Newcastle want to match their performances to their European ambitions, then welcoming January reinforcements is simply a must. The winter window should hand sporting director Paul Mitchell the chance to make up for a disappointing first summer at the helm, which could even see one speed demon arrive.

According to reports in Spain, Mitchell and Newcastle are now eyeing a January loan move for Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, who is struggling to break into Enzo Maresca's side outside of Europa Conference League action.

Arriving for an initial £62m in January of 2023, Mudryk is currently in danger of becoming one of the most expensive transfer flops in Premier League history. The 23-year-old has simply failed to keep up with the frantic action of England's top flight and as the Blues begin to return to their best, it's Newcastle who could help get his career back on track next month.

"Amazing" Mudryk needs Newcastle move

Given that Murdyk desperately needs Premier League minutes and Newcastle are in the market for a fresh right-wing option, the two could be the perfect match in the January transfer window. Those at St James' Park wouldn't have to worry about profit and sustainability problems in pursuit of the Ukraine international either, as he would only be arriving on loan from Stamford Bridge.

Alongside Gordon, Mudryk could form one of the quickest wing pairings in European football. Just last season, the Chelsea man set a pace of 36.63km/h to beat Gordon's top speed of 36.61km/h. If Newcastle want an injection of excitement to sharpen their attack, then watching Gordon and Mudryk in transition and on the counter would certainly add that.

Despite his struggles, former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for Mudryk, telling ITV4 after the Blues lost the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool last season: “Mudryk has an amazing talent, but he has to play football. You need to put your talent in the team. For that, you need time. It’s not only Mudryk. You know very well in this level, you need to work with and without the ball.”

For Howe and Newcastle, the task may well prove to be taking that "amazing talent" and transforming Mudryk into an option capable of spearheading a side into the Champions League.