Newcastle United are keen on signing an "extremely important" new creative player, one they have seen up close and personal in recent tweeks.

Newcastle midfielder search

It has been no secret that the Magpies are entertaining the idea of signing a new midfielder during the January transfer window, mainly due to the 10-month suspension that Tonali has picked up for breaching betting rules while at AC Milan. The absence of the Italian has left a significant void in the middle of the park, and Eddie Howe's side are already looking jaded without him, with injuries and fatigue leading to some patchy form in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Various players have been in the conversation to move to St James' Park and fill the Tonali-shaped void, with Newcastle reportedly keen on signing Manchester City and England ace Kalvin Phillips.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have been linked with the likes of Ruben Neves and Scott McTominay, too, and as it stands, it would be a surprise if the club didn't address the situation in January. Now, a new name has been thrown into the hat - one who can play a number of other positions too.

Newcastle interested in Dortmund's Julian Brandt

According to a transfer update from The Mirror over the weekend, Newcastle are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt, with Arsenal also believed to be in the mix.

"Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt is wanted by Arsenal and Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s Toon have had a close-up view of the 27-year-old Germany star in their two Champions League games, Brandt scoring in Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat of the Magpies.

"They like what they have seen, also the case with the Gunners. Arsenal have been tracking Brandt although Dortmund have so far refused to consider any bids for a player they secured for around £22million."

Brandt has been a superb performer in the Bundesliga for a sustained period of time, not only catching the eye for Dortmund but also shining for Bayer Leverkusen. The 27-year-old could be exactly what Newcastle are looking for, with Brandt's statistics highlighting what a creative force he can be.

Julian Brandt at Borussia Dortmund Total Appearances 185 Goals 36 Assists 39

That is an impressive return from midfield, but the Germany international is also a hard-working figure - something that Howe demands in his midfielders - and he has been hailed as "extremely important" for Dortmund by manager Edin Terzic in the recent past.

Brandt is also someone who Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp personally wanted in the past, once seeing him as a strong alternative to Mohamed Salah before he made the move to Anfield - the fact he can play on either wing as well as in midfield means he could still have an important role once Tonali returns.

At 27, the German is in and around the peak of his powers, and should be for the foreseeable future, but whether Dortmund would even consider selling him in the near future is certainly up for debate, especially in January.