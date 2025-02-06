Newcastle United are now eyeing a move for a striker who drew comparisons to Brazil legend Ronaldo for some of his performances last season, according to a report.

Eddie Howe assessing striker options

Although Alexander Isak's early goal was ruled out in the 2-0 triumph over Arsenal last night, the Sweden international once again underlined his importance to the team. Isak received praise from Alan Shearer for the way in which he tormented the Gunners' defence, playing a big part in Newcastle booking their place at Wembley.

However, the striker's long-term future at St. James' Park is still in doubt, and his performance last night will only serve to attract the attention of even more of Europe's top clubs.

As such, Eddie Howe has started to look at potential replacements for the 25-year-old, most recently identifying AFC Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert as an option, in light of his impressive campaign with the Cherries.

The Boot Room have now dropped another update on a striker the Magpies are interested in, stating they have been keeping a close eye on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

With Mateta yet to sign a new deal at Selhurst Park, he has started to attract the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea also namechecked in the report.

Palace are still trying to convince the forward to sign a new deal, but his head could be turned, given that some top English and European clubs are considering moves, with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen also interested.

Mateta performing very well for Palace

After the Eagles' very strong end to the 2023-24 campaign, which saw them finish in the top half after winning their last three games, the 27-year-old finished the season on 16 league goals, drawing praise from journalist Rory Smith.

Smith lauded the impact Oliver Glasner had on the Frenchman's game, saying: "I thought Mateta was a perfectly serviceable target man who did a lot of good stuff that wasn't really glamorous but wasn't particularly eye-catching. He looks extraordinary, like original Ronaldo, under Glasner."

The £50k-per-week forward has continued to impress this season, having now reached double figures for goals in the Premier League, putting himself in a good position to eclipse his goal tally from the previous campaign.

Newcastle's interest appears to be tentative at this stage, and Howe's main goal will no doubt be to keep hold of Isak, given the instrumental role the striker has played in his side's solid Premier League campaign and run to the EFL Cup final.

However, while he is not at Isak's level, Mateta's performances since the arrival of Glasner indicate he could be a solid addition to the squad.