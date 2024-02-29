After reaching the Premier League's top four and qualifying for the Champions League as a result, the expectancy was for Newcastle United to kick on even further this season. But that just hasn't been the case, creating some question marks over Eddie Howe's future even despite an unfortunate injury crisis. Now, reports suggest that PIF could turn towards an impressive replacement.

Eddie Howe's future in the balance

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, it has been reiterated that Howe is the man Newcastle are invested in for the long-term with plans made ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window. With the Magpies sat as low as 10th and as many as 15 points adrift of the top four, however, after crashing out of the Champions League in the group stages, it's no surprise that questions have come over the manager's tenure.

Now without Dan Ashworth too, who looks almost certain to become Manchester United's sporting director, reports suggest that PIF could start fresh altogether with a new man leading the way from the dugout. According to Christian Falk of Sport Bild, Newcastle are interested in Julian Nagelsmann, who is under the same agency as Magpies defender Fabian Schar.

This potentially gives the two parties a smoother route to negotiations, given Schar's recent contract extension would have seen PIF involved in talks with the same representatives who take care of Nagelsmann's career.

The current Germany boss is reportedly unsure whether he wants to remain in charge of the national team or return to club football for the first time since his Bayern Munich dismissal last season, but perhaps the two parties' recent connections can smooth things over.

Still only 36-years-old, the German is one of the most impressive young managers around, handing PIF quite the decision to make come the end of the current campaign. It could be all change at St James' Park, with Ashworth already gone and reports indicating that Howe's job may not be as safe as first thought.

"Clever" Nagelsmann would be an upgrade on Howe

At just 36-years-old, Nagelsmann has already managed at the highest level in the Bundesliga and Champions League. On paper, it would be a stroke of genius if Newcastle managed to lure the former Bayern Munich manager to St James' Park this summer. And that's not to say that Howe has done a poor job.

The former Bournemouth boss took Newcastle into the top four but has struggled to find the right balance in his squad ever since, albeit a squad struggling with injuries. Questions must come over whether Howe has taken the Magpies as far as he can, however, potentially allowing Nagelsmann to step in.

The German, whose preferred formation is an attacking 4-2-3-1 system, has received high praise back in the Bundesliga, including from Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze. Hinze said via Sky Sports: "He's very passionate. He's still a young coach but he was a very young coach when he arrived at Leipzig and he developed at the club.

"He's very emotional, always giving a loud 'Vamos!' after a goal or big win. He's clever, tactically so good and good on technical things. And because of his age, it's not like he's 55 or 60 with a 30-year gap to the players' age. He's very good to be in the mind of the players, he's near the age of players and knows them very well."